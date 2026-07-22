Interesting and Humour - page 2118
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Interesting & Humorous
newdigital, 2014.03.07 11:11
27 types of dancing in girls
How guys dance! Parody...The video features Ignat Tagiev
A response to the popular "how girls dance" video
..,
Mould-based robot.
I wonder if the dollar and the euro will be replaced by the yuan, if there are savings at home in dollars and euros, will they exchange them for the yuan?
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Good morning
Optimism :) ... or the news headlines on lenta ru now ... meaning what they leak to us, as they themselves (and their families) live in a more optimistic aura
Spring in Germany.
Springtime in Germany is usually colder than in most European countries - and skiers often end their skiing season here for a reason. But even last weekend temperatures in some areas were above the normal seasonal highs of +15ºC, and in some places as much as +20ºC. The warm, clear weather has allowed the cherry tree to blossom more quickly - normally the earlier varieties do not start flowering until late March and the others in April and May. However, March in Germany often surprises; it's easy to turn a fine day into a snowstorm.
Today marks one of the world's most unusual celebrations, International Pi Day. For the first time the Day was celebrated in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium, and it was San Francisco physicist Larry Shaw who invented the unofficial holiday a year earlier. He noticed that the American date system (month/number) shows March 14 - 3/14 - coinciding with the first digits of π = 3.14...
The number of pi :
3,1415926535 8979323846 2643383279 5028841971 6939937510 5820974944 5923078164 0628620899 8628034825 3421170679 8214808651 3282306647 0938446095 5058223172 5359408128 4811174502 8410270193 8521105559 6446229489 5493038196 4428810975 6659334461 2847564823 3786783165 2712019091 4564856692 3460348610 4543266482 1339360726 0249141273 7245870066 0631558817 4881520920 9628292540 9171536436 7892590360 0113305305 4882046652 1384146951 9415116094 3305727036 5759591953 0921861173 8193261179 3105118548 0744623799 6274956735 1885752724 8912279381 8301194912 9833673362 4406566430 8602139494 6395224737 1907021798 6094370277 0539217176 2931767523 8467481846 7669405132 0005681271 4526356082 7785771342 7577896091 7363717872 1468440901 2249534301 4654958537 1050792279 6892589235 4201995611 2129021960 8640344181 5981362977 4771309960 5187072113 4999999837 2978049951 0597317328 1609631859 5024459455 3469083026 4252230825 3344685035 2619311881 7101000313 7838752886 5875332083 8142061717 7669147303 5982534904 2875546873 1159562863 88235378 9375195778 1857780532 1712268066 1300192787 6611195909 2164201989 etc.д.