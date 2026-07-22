Interesting and Humour - page 64
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
New York. Wellcome Irene
Guess what this picture has in common with trading?
Guess what this picture has in common with trading?
Can I guess?
The contour line (all over the screen) of the top of the mountain looks like the GBPJPY H1 quotes from 2009 - 2010 roughly.
Can I guess?
The contour line (all over the screenshot) of the top of the mountain looks like the GBPJPY H1 quotes from 2009 - 2010 roughly.
Shit.)
Yeah , only it's a Dow , but still credit )
+16
From September 24
Ukrainian and Russian Paypal account holders will be able to accept money into their accounts
Paypal took it back. A technical error, as it were. "Despite the promise of the Russian and Ukrainian markets ... blah blah ... in the near future is not in the plans "
This is nonsense, they even counted the prices of services and put them in the price list. It is likely that something happened at the last moment.