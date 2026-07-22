Interesting and Humour - page 64

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TheXpert:

Guess what this picture has in common with trading?

 
Mischek:

Guess what this picture has in common with trading?

Can I guess?

The contour line (all over the screen) of the top of the mountain looks like the GBPJPY H1 quotes from 2009 - 2010 roughly.

 
joo:

Can I guess?

The contour line (all over the screenshot) of the top of the mountain looks like the GBPJPY H1 quotes from 2009 - 2010 roughly.

Shit.)

Yeah , only it's a Dow , but still credit )

 
 

+16

 
Mischek:

From September 24

Ukrainian and Russian Paypal account holders will be able to accept money into their accounts

Paypal took it back. A technical error, as it were. "Despite the promise of the Russian and Ukrainian markets ... blah blah ... in the near future is not in the plans "

This is nonsense, they even counted the prices of services and put them in the price list. It is likely that something happened at the last moment.

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