Interesting and Humour - page 1464
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I see you are a fan of the criminal who got 5 years and at least 3 more to be tried + who was even expelled from the party by Yavlinsky + who participated in the program"Yale World Fellows" + who reported to the US Congress + whatever he takes turns into a total crap....
I don't understand your answer.
Hello, station, how do people eat your fucking law instead of food? With or without butter?
I see you are a fan of a criminal who was sentenced to 5 years and still has at least 3 trials to go + who was even expelled from the party by Yavlinsky + who participated in theYale World Fellows program+ who reported to the US Congress + what he will not do is turn into a complete crap....
Everything in politics is total crap.... Sobyanin, what's better? His entourage doesn't even need to steal anymore). The figure of Navalny gives a chance for democratic change, because there is no one to even say a word in this totalitarian regime, they have bought everyone who needs to be bought, and now they will probably buy Navalny too.
Everything in politics is total crap.... Sobyanin, what's better? His entourage doesn't even need to steal anymore). The figure of Navalny gives a chance for democratic change, because there is no one to even say a word in this totalitarian regime, they have bought everyone they need and now they will probably buy Navalny too.
Why do you think so many people are leaving politics... for good...? Well, or, in a figure of speech, they're gone... ??? Why are so many disgraced?
Those who can keep up with "party politics" - they do... And those who can't stand it (for human reasons) - they go...
Everything in politics is total crap.... Sobyanin, what's better? His entourage doesn't even need to steal anymore). The figure of Navalny gives a chance for democratic change, because there is no one to even say a word in this totalitarian regime, everyone has been bought, everyone who needs to be bought, and now they will buy Navalny too.
If you look at it this way, Navalny was bought a long time ago. If you compare Berezovsky and Navalny, Boris Abramych at least brought most of his plans to their logical conclusion, while this one has "flies in the hand".
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Slow down, Chief, I'm writing this down.
There is no one to compare them to :) Beryoza was a giant of thought, the father of Russian democracy and a person close to the emperor (c)
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And here we see a graph of the growth of our community
Why do you think so many people leave politics... for good...? Well, or should I say they're leaving... ??? Why so many disgraced?
Those who can keep up with "party politics" - they do ... And those who can't stand it (for human reasons) - they go...
So how can an honest man be in the midst of this filth...