Interesting and Humour - page 194
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tony_cameron writes:
Vladivostok PEC 142: Putin 367 (37%) Zyuganov 310 (31%) Prokhorov 189 (19%) Zhirinovsky 80 (8%) Mironov 60 (6%)
Vladivostok PEC 163: Putin 40.0% Zyuganov 28.4% Prokhorov 13.2% Zhirinovsky 9.4% Mironov 8.9%
First result. Vladivostok
tony_cameron writes:
Vladivostok PEC 142: Putin 367 (37%) Zyuganov 310 (31%) Prokhorov 189 (19%) Zhirinovsky 80 (8%) Mironov 60 (6%)
Vladivostok PEC 163: Putin 40.0% Zyuganov 28.4% Prokhorov 13.2% Zhirinovsky 9.4% Mironov 8.9%
First result. Vladivostok
tony_cameron writes:
Vladivostok PEC 142: Putin 367 (37%) Zyuganov 310 (31%) Prokhorov 189 (19%) Zhirinovsky 80 (8%) Mironov 60 (6%)
Vladivostok PEC 163: Putin 40.0% Zyuganov 28.4% Prokhorov 13.2% Zhirinovsky 9.4% Mironov 8.9%
At PEC 142 the vote was 101%, at PEC 163 it was 99.9%.
So now what, Churov is going to say that half the country was video editing?
he will resign beautifully, but the job is done....
The election system itself was built in such a way that it is possible to cheat everybody - those absentee ballots, according to statistics about 1.5 million people use them, but the rights of these 1.5 million people cannot be violated, and thanks to them the rights of 100 million people to be legally elected are violated.
2Mischek- recently scouring the internet for the font I need and came across this
2Mischek- recently scouring the internet for the font I need and came across this
I downloaded it, it'll come in handy. Wasn't there any steers? ;)
2Mischek- recently scouring the internet for the font I need and came across this