Interesting and Humour - page 4833

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Sergey Golubev:

"Drinking coffee regularly reduces the size of the brain".

No brain, no pain)

 
  • "Doctor, help me - my brain is shrinking."
  • "Stop drinking coffee regularly."
  • "Thank you, it helped!"

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The phrase "...help - my brain is shrinking" can be replaced with almost any other phrase ("can't log into the account" - we spent the whole day trying to figure out which one;"I bought an indicator, but it's not in Metatrader" - only by the end of the second day we understood that it was for MT4, while the search was for MT5; and so on).

 

the purpose of the journey...


 

A blonde on the phone to a friend:

- There's nothing to talk about with a sober husband, but when he's drunk, he's a fool.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

I'm sitting at my computer, drinking coffee as usual, and then I come across a lot of publications -
"Regular coffee consumption reduces the size of the brain".

I could barely find the original source - the links to this article: Daily caffeine consumption can change the gray matter of the brain
This article says that this is a temporary phenomenon: if you stop drinking coffee regularly, after a while the size of the brain will recover.

they've done the research again...

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

They're doing research again...

They research and convince us not to stop drinking coffee, otherwise the brain will expand and the box will burst.

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Researching and persuading them not to stop drinking coffee, otherwise the brain will expand and the box will burst.

Patty, are you trying to think again?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Putlaty, are you trying to think again?

Fingers don't think, they type. Already said that before. My mother-in-law, even at 98, still remembers you.)

 

An endless source of funnies - freelance orders

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

An endless source of funnies - freelance orders

Have you ordered a myelophone yet? ;)

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