Interesting and Humour - page 4833
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"Drinking coffee regularly reduces the size of the brain".
No brain, no pain)
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The phrase "...help - my brain is shrinking" can be replaced with almost any other phrase ("can't log into the account" - we spent the whole day trying to figure out which one;"I bought an indicator, but it's not in Metatrader" - only by the end of the second day we understood that it was for MT4, while the search was for MT5; and so on).
the purpose of the journey...
A blonde on the phone to a friend:
- There's nothing to talk about with a sober husband, but when he's drunk, he's a fool.
I'm sitting at my computer, drinking coffee as usual, and then I come across a lot of publications -
"Regular coffee consumption reduces the size of the brain".
I could barely find the original source - the links to this article: Daily caffeine consumption can change the gray matter of the brain
This article says that this is a temporary phenomenon: if you stop drinking coffee regularly, after a while the size of the brain will recover.
they've done the research again...
They're doing research again...
They research and convince us not to stop drinking coffee, otherwise the brain will expand and the box will burst.
Researching and persuading them not to stop drinking coffee, otherwise the brain will expand and the box will burst.
Patty, are you trying to think again?
Putlaty, are you trying to think again?
Fingers don't think, they type. Already said that before. My mother-in-law, even at 98, still remembers you.)
An endless source of funnies - freelance orders
An endless source of funnies - freelance orders
Have you ordered a myelophone yet? ;)