Interesting and Humour - page 468
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There's probably no way, nowadays young people either have the internet or drink beer with friends on the benches, rarely are they lucky if their child just "runs shooters on the computer".
ZS: Maybe don't pay for internet until the end of the summer?
Guys, tell me a tip! How do I get my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?
So far I've changed the password to wi-fi, I can see he's sulking, but he doesn't show it. They won't take him in the army.
Get him hooked on MQL5, let him work in Jobs and he will work off the current Internet and the cost of his laptop.
As soon as he realizes that he can earn, social networks will become uninteresting.
And when he gets involved (when he starts to make a plan on the shaft) he will say, nah this Internet and laptop, it is better on the beach to pick up girls.
Guys, tell me a tip! How do I wean my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?
So far I've changed the password to wi-fi, I can see he's sulking, but he's not letting on. Not in the army.
Guys, tell me a tip! How do I get my 18-year-old nerd off my laptop and unlimited, no - no - no internet?
While I changed the password on wi-fi, I see that he is sulking, but he does not show it. They won't take him in the army.
Oh, a tip (but I agree in principle), to go to the countryside for harvesting, let him drink milk, throw grain with a shovel.
Farmers need hands in August.
After this kind of training, he'll be sunning himself on the bar in the autumn.
Get him a micro-real, let him play. Anything is better than having a beer on the bench...
At 18, his head is already blank - and the markets will make him even dumber.
There is nothing more mediocre than sitting in front of a computer, waiting for price movements and analysing charts (of course, even more mediocre than games, smoking, beer, vodka and drugs).
a lost generation, unfortunately.
Let him go to school, or better yet, to work in a factory or in the countryside as a harvester/mower farmer.
At 18, his head is already blank - and the markets will make him even dumber.
There is nothing more mediocre than sitting in front of a computer, waiting for price movements and analysing charts (of course, even more mediocre than games, smoking, beer, vodka and drugs).
a lost generation, unfortunately.
Let them go to school, or better yet, to work in a factory or in the countryside as a harvester/mower.
A brave little boar.