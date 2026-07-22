Interesting and Humour - page 1584
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If dogs were texting
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A neighbour came from the States and told me how she talked to a local in her school English. She said something about the clothes she made herself: "It's hand job! - It's handiwork! The American is embarrassed and can't understand what masturbation has to do with it. Then the difference between handjob and handmade was explained to her, she was glad she hadn't been accused of molestation.
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Still a hand made job :) (they all get it).
Examples below (by Pava Kava, California)
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shook sheen
R Butt
Hornet Obolensky, pour the wine
On the feces of passions
Alejandro, Alejandro,
This city (Los Angeles) is ours
In the furnace smouldering...
v_lobster
My tender and gentle dzmer
ApolloJazzing