Interesting and Humour - page 4556
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And speaking of messengers. It's some kind of witch hunt, too. These days, it's like two fingers on the pavement to write programmes which communicate over TCP IP.
And by the way, you can create a messenger which is even more unbreakable than Telegram. A server is not needed, two devices can communicate directly. The important thing is to know the IP of the devices. In order to do that, we can stuff a hundred emails into each device and exchange IPs at the beginning of communication.
Communication through servers was invented in order to save/control the correspondence. Or the servers could only be used to establish a connection and the rest of the communication is p2p. Exactly like in VOIP. Because there is no task to save conversations, it's unrealistic/expensive/futile with such traffic.
There's a reason someone pays for "free" managers. As they say, if you don't know who's the sucker in the game, then you're the sucker.
Communication via servers was invented in order to save/control the correspondence. You could only use servers to establish a connection and then use p2p for further communication. Exactly like in VOIP. Because there is no task to save conversations, it's unrealistic/expensive/futile with such traffic.
There's a reason someone pays for "free" managers. As the saying goes, if you don't know who's a sucker in the game, then you're the sucker.
So you can exchange without server at all, by email IP. The problem may be if the IP is changed, it takes time to send an email and receive it subscribers. But if you have three mates in a bundle, you can transfer the IP almost instantly through the third one and you will have no interruptions at all.So here I sit, openly writing the TOR for a messenger for terrorists)) We should ban the alphabet.
It is also possible to exchange emails without a server at all. The problem could be that if the IP changes, it would take time for the subscribers to send the email and receive it. But if you have three mates in a bind, you can send the IP almost instantly through the third one, and there will be no delay at all.
The only criterion for choosing a messenger is where your friends sit. Messengers are meaningless for secret/covert communication. I doubt terrorists use them. Unless those who aren't security savvy. I'm sure spies/intelligence people don't use them. There are plenty of ways to encode information in open channels of communication without attracting attention.
The only criterion for choosing a messenger is where your acquaintances sit. Messengers are meaningless for secret/covert communication. I doubt terrorists use them. Unless those who aren't security savvy. I'm sure spies/intelligence people don't use them. There are plenty of ways to encode information in open channels of communication without attracting attention.
That's my point, if they have to, they'll have their own programs, not those poppycock, all-familiar messengers.
Who remembers such a technological marvel?
A floppy disk can hold 15 seconds of video at 320x240 resolution, or 1 minute at 160x112 resolution. Bitrate, sound quality and number of frames remain unchanged.
Video: MPEG1, 25 fps, bitrate is variable.
Audio: MPEG-1 Audio Layer I, mono, 32 kilobits per second.
Is there such a word as floppy disk?
There is no such word.
No, there is such a word (if you don't believe me, ask your grandmother)))
And speaking of messengers. It's some kind of witch hunt, too. These days, it's like two fingers on the pavement to write programmes which communicate over TCP IP.
And by the way, you can create a messenger which is even more unbreakable than Telegram. No server is needed, two devices can communicate directly. The important thing is to know the IP of the devices. In order to do so, we can add a hundred emails to each device and exchange IPs at the beginning of communication.
Considering that any schoolboy can buy a vds/vps and deploy rocketchat/mattermost there according to instructions, the task will be completely unfathomable for censors and policemen
for better encryption, traffic can also be wrapped in tor
The only criterion for choosing a messenger is where your acquaintances sit. Messengers are meaningless for secret/covert communication. I doubt terrorists use them. Unless those who aren't security savvy. I'm sure spies/intelligence people don't use them. There are plenty of ways to encode information in open channels of communication without attracting attention.
In France jihadists seem to have used a playstation game chat or something
Who remembers such a technological marvel?
You can fit on one floppy disk either 15 seconds of video at 320x240 resolution or 1 minute at 160x112 resolution. Bitrate, sound quality and frame rate remain unchanged.
Video: MPEG1, 25 fps, bitrate is variable.
Audio: MPEG-1 Audio Layer I, mono, 32 kilobits per second.
Is there such a word as floppy disk?
There is no such word.
No, there is such a word if you don't believe me let's ask grandma))))
I remember a friend bringing me a floppy disk and he asked with a smirk: Do you know how much you can put on this floppy disk? And he proudly announced: 1.4 Megabytes. And that's after 5.5" floppy disks with 560 kilobytes...
And then I was offered a 1 gigabyte HDD, I thought it was worth the price of a small aeroplane. But I was reassured and happily bought one... But the joy didn't last long. Soon there were 8, 20 and more gigabytes. And my "little aeroplane" became a toy. Such a pity...
I remember a friend bringing me one of these floppy disks and asking with a grin: Do you know how much can fit on this floppy disk? And he proudly announces: 1.4 megabytes. And that's after 5.5" floppy disks with 560 kilobytes...
And then I was offered a 1gb HDD, I thought it was worth the price of a small aeroplane. But I was reassured and happily bought one... But the joy didn't last long. Soon there were 8, 20 and more gigabytes. And my "little aeroplane" became a toy. Such a pity...
the real old-timers used to download from tape cassettes
and copying via tape recorder too.
In France, jihadists seem to have used a playstation game chat or something
Yes, one possibility. You can also do voice-overs via game servers.