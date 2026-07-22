Interesting and Humour - page 3853

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Lazar Buga:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYP_TAurgsM
Who likes it, quietly confess it to me.
And don't tell anyone else.

I have always been amazed at the talent of Jews. There is a very high percentage of Jews among composers, scientists, great chess players, incommensurate with the percentage of this nationality in the general population. Even such a man with a distinctly Russian soul and a national favorite as Vysotsky has Jewish roots, his father is a Jew. Is this a natural phenomenon or a consequence of established traditions in Jewish families, where the upbringing and education of children seem to be approached thoroughly?
 
khorosh:
I have always been amazed at the talent of Jews. There is a very high percentage of Jews among composers, scientists and great chess players, incommensurate with the percentage of this ethnicity in the general population. Even such a man with a distinctly Russian soul and a national favorite as Vysotsky has Jewish roots, his father is a Jew. Is this a natural phenomenon or a consequence of established traditions in Jewish families, where the upbringing and education of children seem to be approached thoroughly?

link to statistics

 
Дмитрий:

link to statistics

Look into the Supreme Rada and you won't need statistics

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Look in the Supreme Rada and you won't need statistics.


I don't remember composers, scientists or great chess players

 

It depends on the form of execution.

By comparison:




 
Дмитрий:

link to statistics

The Nobel Prize and the Jews: a mystery of national genius

There is plenty of evidence, these two links will suffice.

ЕВРЕИ КОМПОЗИТОРЫ-ПЕСЕННИКИ В СССР
ЕВРЕИ КОМПОЗИТОРЫ-ПЕСЕННИКИ В СССР
  • 2016.04.23
  • www.youtube.com
ЕВРЕИ КОМПОЗИТОРЫ-ПЕСЕННИКИ В СССР
 
Дмитрий:

I don't remember composers, scientists and great chess players there

Later, history will record new names of great destroyers of the country

 
Дмитрий:

I don't remember composers, scientists and great chess players there

https://karaper.nethouse.ru/articles/17320

WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Wilhelm Steinitz (1836-1900), world champion from 1886 to 1894.
2. Emanuel Lasker (1868-1941), world champion from 1894 to 1921.
3. Mikhail Botvinnik (born 1911), world champion from 1948 to 1963.
4. Vasily Smyslov (born 1921), world champion in 1957.
5. Mikhail Tal (born 1936), world champion in 1960.
6. Robert Fischer(born 1943), world champion from 1972 to 1975.
7. Garry Kasparov (born 1963), world champion since 1985.

All Jews.

Знаменитые шахматисты еврейского происхождения
  • 2012.11.25
  • karaper.nethouse.ru
1. Вильгельм Стейниц (1836-1900), чемпион мира с 1886 по 1894 гг. 2. Эмануил Ласкер (1868-1941), чемпион мира с 1894 по 1921 гг. 3. Михаил Ботвинник (род. 1911 ), чемпион мира с 1948 по 1963 гг. 4. Василий Смыслов (род. 1921), чемпион мира за 1957 г. 5. Михаил Таль (род. 1936), чемпион мира за 1960 г. 6. Роберт Фишер (род. 1943), чемпион мира с...
 
khorosh:

If EVERYONE digs deeper - there are Jews in the lineage.

Christ was a Jew.

Hitler's grandfather was a Jew.

So it's all fairy tales for anti-Semites.

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