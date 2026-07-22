Interesting and Humour - page 3544

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«Микробарабан» охладили ниже стандартного квантового предела
«Микробарабан» охладили ниже стандартного квантового предела
  • 2017.01.17
  • Екатерина Митрофанова
  • nplus1.ru
Американские ученые из Национального института стандартов и технологий (NIST) впервые продемонстрировали в эксперименте, что движение макроскопического объекта можно «заморозить» до состояния с энергией меньше стандартного квантового предела. Для этого ученые использовали так называемое сжатое состояние света, в котором неопределенность (или...
 

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Server Muradasilov:
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Very interesting. Thank you.

But what if the Hatter comes out and hits you over the head with the Ladle?!

 
ingensi:

Very interesting. Thank you.

But what if the Hatter comes out and hits you over the head with the Ladle?!

https://nplus1.ru/news/2017/01/17/machine-learning-helps-quantum
 
On summer tyres :D
:D :D :D
:D :D :D
  • coub.com
by puncher
 
I've noted here that a lot of newcomers have come to the forum. In the past, it used to be that if you made a tech analysis thread, it would hang for half a day. But now in 10 minutes (after half an hour at most) it goes down so that it is as if you have not done this branch.

And most of the branches (such as "I'm attaching this, but it does not attach, help me") are now open newcomers: the English forum came to the Vietnamese. Lots of them. So many that probably half of Vietnam ...

If they are disappointed with us in English, they will all come to you.

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Good morning.
 
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Последователи Мавроди объявили курс криптовалюты, названной в его честь
Последователи Мавроди объявили курс криптовалюты, названной в его честь
  • bankir.ru
Командой последователей Сергея Мавроди запущен проект, основанный на собственной криптовалюте. Она получила название Mavro, но при этом создатели подчеркивают, что их работа не связана с деятельностью самого Сергея Мавроди. Согласно данным сайта организации, 1 Mavro равен 1 доллару. Как сообщает портал Банки.ру, проект существует около месяца...
 
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Из графена сделали самый легкий хронограф
Из графена сделали самый легкий хронограф
  • 2017.01.17
  • Владимир Королев
  • nplus1.ru
Компания Richard Mille представила 16 января на Международном салоне высокого часового искусства в Женеве часы с хронографом, весом всего 40 грамм. Семь грамм из них составляет масса основного механизма часов. Небольшой вес обеспечивается благодаря композитному материалу на основе графена. Об этом сообщает пресс-релиз университета Манчестера...
 
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Минфин потребовал от офшоров справку о праве на доходы
Минфин потребовал от офшоров справку о праве на доходы
  • 2017.01.18
  • Александра Баязитова
  • life.ru
Все зарубежные компании, получающие доходы от российских контрагентов, обязаны подготовить целый комплект документов для ФНС России, которые докажут, что офшор "имеет право на доходы", а не является звеном в "транзитных" схемах движения капитала. Иначе российская компания не сможет воспользоваться налоговыми льготами, гарантируемыми ей...
 
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