Interesting and Humour - page 1077
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I wonder if someone comes, tells everything and gives everyone away, and they tell him that he is not the first? How do we know who is the first?
Good for you.
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...... creative ..... GAS ....... , ........ .. ...... ........ pragmatic behemoth in glasses with ......... ............. team
I want to ask someone up there what the hell education reform is all about
My girlfriend says she'll do whatever I say in bed tonight. Ha, she'll eat so many onions, God, it'll be amazing!
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Interesting & Humorous
Mischek, 2013.04.03 23:05
what do you think it is?
It could be anyone ... no identity ... no sensual or otherwise. Well... reminds me of Ch*pman when I was a kid... although I've never seen her, only on TV...
By the way, my grandfather married my grandmother when she was 16. She was from a family of kulaks (like enemies of the people back then), he was from a proletarian military, he stole her away and took her away. She was a redhead. They lived together for 90 years, and died on the same day (I buried them).
As my Lithuanian friends told me in the 90's (from Sayudis ... such women all in leather like commissars from old movies ... also redheads): "You're a good man Sergius, our man. But you have two disadvantages - you're Russian and you come from a family of hereditary Russian military". :) :)
I mean, who sees what in pictures... if it's unambiguous - then there are no questions.
And it could be anyone ... there is no identity... Sensual or otherwise. Well... reminds me of Ch*pman when I was a kid... although I've never seen her, only on TV...
By the way, my grandfather married my grandmother when she was 16. She was from a family of kulaks (like enemies of the people back then), he was from a proletarian military, he stole her away and took her away. She was a redhead. They lived together for 90 years, and died on the same day (I buried them).
As my Lithuanian friends told me in the 90's (from Sayudis ... such women all in leather like commissars from old movies ... also redheads): "You're a good man Sergius, our man. But you have two disadvantages - you're Russian and you come from a family of hereditary Russian military". :) :)
I mean, who sees what in pictures... if it's unambiguous - no questions asked.
very difficult
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90 years together, it's hard to imagine.