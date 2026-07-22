Interesting and Humour - page 3677
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Which road is that? Not Vladimir's? Although we have a lot of roads like that...)
and you can't count how many souls
of human souls all the way to Vorkuta.
Which road is that? Not Vladimir's? Although we have a lot of roads like that...)
and you can't count how many souls
of human souls all the way to Vorkuta.
On the roads to Vorkuta it's better not to dig on the roadsides, I think it's the Murom forests.
On the roads to Vorkuta it's best not to dig on the side of the road, I think it's the Murom forests.
In the reserved and dense wild forests of Murom.
All sorts of devils roam in clouds and strike fear into passers-by.
Kikimoras live there in enchanted swamps.
They will tickle you to the point of hiccups and drag you down to the bottom.
Gorynych the Serpent - Aries (March 21 - April 20)
Ghost - Taurus (April 21 - May 21)
Littlefinger - Gemini (May 22 - June 21)
Kikimora - Cancer (June 22 - July 22)
Baboon Cat - Leo (July 23 - August 23)
Baba Yaga - Virgo (August 24 - September 23) etc.
On the roads to Vorkuta it is better not to dig on the side of the road, I think these are the Murom forests.
If you're posting someone else's photo, at least don't lie and make it up - it's a photo by Graham Colling and it's called'Early Light, Newland Forest'.
Murom forests..........
If you're going to post someone else's photo, at least don't lie and don't make it up - it's Graham Colling's photo and it's calledEarly Daylight, Newland Forest.
Murom forests..........
Read more carefully - pondering the meaning of what was written, the key word was "Seems".
What does the word seem to mean ? It expresses an uncertain assumption.
There are no lies or tricks. Dimon, study Russian.
Perhaps someone would like to argue: - He's not Dimon?
Which road is that? Not Vladimir's? Although we have a lot of roads like that...)
and you can't count how many souls
of human souls all the way to Vorkuta.
Yeah, it's similar to our Vladimir place.)
Yep, similar to our Vladimir places))))
+++
Newland Forest - it turns out to be very similar to the Murom forests.