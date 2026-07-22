Interesting and Humour - page 2028
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Leave me alone, I don't want to sleep.
There seems to be a lot of people up here! )))))
I haven't slept at all this year!) The 1st morning doesn't count - I passed out.))
I still pass out cleanly)))))
Nah, there's a rule - no drinking for two days in a row or it's doom and gloom.
Take heed!)))