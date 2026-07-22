Interesting and Humour - page 2028

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Mischek:
Leave me alone, I don't want to sleep.
There must be a lot of people awake! )))))
 
titanhouse:
There seems to be a lot of people up here! )))))
I haven't slept at all this year!) The 1st morning doesn't count - I passed out)))
 
 
valeryk:
I haven't slept at all this year!) The 1st morning doesn't count - I passed out.))
I'm still purely passing out)))))
 
I also had the end of December in the middle of the year!) I had a carnival on the 27th, my sister got married on the 28th, so New Year's Eve with my mind boiling )))))
 
titanhouse:
I still pass out cleanly)))))
Nah, there's a rule - no drinking for two days in a row or it's doom and gloom.
 
On the finish line.
 
valeryk:
Nah, there's a rule - no drinking for two days in a row or it's doom and gloom.
Ha, first I've heard of it! ))))
 
Take heed!))
 
valeryk:
Take heed!)))
I don't like to believe in all sorts of omens!)))
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