Interesting and Humour - page 4459

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Aлександр Антошкин:
Stupid in advance:
Two men decided to sell a cow. They look at it, it's skinny, they have to inflate it before selling it. One of them took a tube, stuck it up the cow's ass and started blowing. He blows and blows, he gets tired. Says to the other one:
- Now it's your turn.
He goes over to the cow, looks at the tube carefully, takes it out, puts the other end in and starts blowing. The first one is surprised:
- What's the matter with you?
- I'm squeamish after you...


That's disgusting! Aren't you disgusted to say that? Or are you just a teenager?

 
We're having a conversation here (on the forum in general)...
And who's how old (pardon the question)?
Maybe that's the point?
 
Sergey Golubev:
We're having a conversation here (on the forum in general)...
And who is how old (excuse me for asking)?
Maybe that's the point?

In short, I wish everyone happiness.


 

If You Leave Me Now (onscreen lyrics) by Chicago


 

Earth, Wind Fire Chicago September


 
Sergey Golubev:

In short, I wish you all happiness.


Three years older than the chief of staff.
Living in the midst of a population explosion
 

The bark is soaked...


 

Saturday's selection )

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Vitaly Murlenko:

Miracles of self-identification! )))

 

It took a long time to assemble.


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