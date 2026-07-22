Interesting and Humour - page 4459
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Stupid in advance:
- Now it's your turn.
He goes over to the cow, looks at the tube carefully, takes it out, puts the other end in and starts blowing. The first one is surprised:
- What's the matter with you?
- I'm squeamish after you...
That's disgusting! Aren't you disgusted to say that? Or are you just a teenager?
And who's how old (pardon the question)?
Maybe that's the point?
We're having a conversation here (on the forum in general)...
And who is how old (excuse me for asking)?
Maybe that's the point?
In short, I wish everyone happiness.
If You Leave Me Now (onscreen lyrics) by Chicago
Earth, Wind Fire Chicago September
In short, I wish you all happiness.
The bark is soaked...
Saturday's selection )
Miracles of self-identification! )))
It took a long time to assemble.