Interesting and Humour - page 4471
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
W-Where in my posts did you see that perfume?
In epithets to the phrase "last century". You're probably oh-so-young. Don't get me wrong, it's not a bad thing, it will pass in a dozen years.
In epithets to the phrase "last century". You're probably oh-so-young. Don't get me wrong, it's not a bad thing, it will pass in a dozen years.
I haven't been a youngster for a long time... :-) OK, I'll make the "last century" edits :-) It's just that this90's dinosaurism isn't relevant for a long time.
Let's, IMHO, be better business (as before) - by codes... here is spam, IMHO.
Let's, IMHO, be more businesslike (as before) - by code... spam here, IMHO.
Yes!
in the terminal:
Will someone raise my erudition as to what the pre-1979 quotes are? with no practical application, just curiosity for the sake of curiosity.
Will someone raise my erudition as to what the pre-79 quotes are? no practical application, just curiosity for the sake of curiosity.
it's the ECU exchange rate, it's believed that when you switch to Euros the ECU exchange rate = Euros
Oops... read Wiki, indeed the ECU has been counted since 1979.... So it is a non-ECU exchange rate ))
this is the ECU exchange rate, it is believed that when you switch to Euros the ECU rate = Euros
Oops... read the Wiki, indeed the ECU has been counted since 1979.... So it is a non-ECU exchange rate ))
this is the ECU exchange rate, it is believed that when you switch to Euros the ECU rate = Euros
Oops... read the Wiki, indeed the ECU has been counted since 1979.... So it is a non-ECU exchange rate ))
In theory the ECU is a composite of local exchange rates of several countries, i.e. an index. Theoretically it could be calculated deeper, knowing the exchange rates of its constituents. But this is my speculation, which appeared after I posted the question.
A German mark maybe?
I don't think it's crucial, it's a historical simulation anyway, in principle to protect history, unlikely mark, think some kind of weighted price of leading economies like mark + franc + lira? ... not even interesting
fans of the classics, love the channel, great mood elevator ;)