Interesting and Humour - page 1396

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Mischek:
¡ andɯʎdʞin ʞɐʞ 'ɐнɔɐdʞǝdu qnεiJ
(: ¡ qɯiɯʎdʞ wǝҺ ʁdɯoS
 
Mischek:
16+
Apple tin. ))))
 
Mischek:
16+
Mish, if you take away the essence of war and banter, this post is no different to the below-the-belt jokes of those you tolerate in this thread.
 
 
sergeev:
Mish, if you take away the essence of war and banter, this post is no different from the below-the-belt jokes of those you tolerate in this thread.

Whoever you have sex with... ...that's who you get pregnant with :)

ZS from the diary of an institute girl

 
sergeev:
Mish, if you take away the essence of the war and the banter, this post is no different than the below-the-belt jokes of those you tolerate in this thread.

You don't have to take the text apart. You could take it apart and leave only one swear word, and so on.

The essence of the text is just a banter about the war, which bores everyone. I don't understand how we can tear it down. This is not a code.

 
sergeev:
Mish, if you take away the essence of the war and the banter, this post is no different from the below-the-belt jokes of those you tolerate in this thread.

If you remove it further, only the letters are left.

But you could also remove the letters, and then there would be nothing left.

 
Mischek:

You could take it further and leave just one swear word and wha

but the fact that the joke of the text turned out to be exactly the vulgarity.
 
sergeev:
but the fact that the joke of the text turned out to be exactly the vulgarity.
Man, update your sense of humour to the latest build, will you?
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