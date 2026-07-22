Interesting and Humour - page 1935
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But Krasnoyarsk is not a bad city either. I'm really close by - Zheleznogorsk
Wow, "close to Moscow" !
Another thing, in the early 90s, everyone drove our cars and the foreign cars were acting like shit.
Now, here, it's exactly the opposite. If you drive a Zhigul, you're in for a surprise.
Yeah. I recently posted a link about young gops attacking an overtaken car with bats.
Here it is:http://gorod48.ru/news/209094/
Well, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk, tsk. Peter is a very beautiful city. I like it a lot, I wanted to go there for a while. But Krasnoyarsk is also a nice city. I'm really close to Zheleznogorsk, which, by the way, was built according to Leningrad projects. All architecture of the old town was designed by Leningrad architects. At that time our city was under special guardianship of the state. Defence industry, after all.
Wow, "near Moscow"!
Yeah. I recently posted a link about young gops attacking an overtaken car with bats.
Here it is:http://gorod48.ru/news/209094/
All this is sophistry. As always the existence of God is "proved" by pseudological conclusions. I might as well "prove" the existence of the Great Kettle.
It makes absolutely no difference whether we know it exists or know it doesn't. It doesn't change anything. We'll still have to do something to keep from getting bored or losing our heads from idleness. ))
As for the theory of how everything came together, by Darwin or otherwise, I think it should be considered at the level of interaction of the smallest particles. And for that, we should probably invent more powerful tools. All in all, we still have a very long research way to go. ))
For them, hedgehogs, all distances are nothing... Everything is close to them. And ass to face, too...
It was no wonder he was looking at Krasnoyarsk and Moscow on a globe.
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Remember animal, any bird is better than a cat
Remember animal, any bird is better than a cat