Interesting and Humour - page 4429
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A trader with experience, after such a question, would consider the probability non-zero and as an insider would start trading French securities. And he would keep silent ;-)
of course the probability is close to 0, but 100 days was also considered unbelievable, but it happened
Well, maybe 100 days and stretch it to 200 years... An insider with experience for a trader with experience, silent with experience ;- ))))
A mathematician is asked:
- What is the probability that you will meet Napoleon when you walk outside now?
The mathematician took his handbooks, calculators, computers, locked himself in a room for three days and gave the answer:
- Approximately 0.000001 percent.
The same question was posed to an experienced trader. The answer followed immediately:
- 50-50: either meet or not.
there is no probability here.
The only way to encounter a person (alive or undead) in the street now is unambiguously:
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Абстрактное_мышление
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Юмор
If there's something to eat, it doesn't matter how)
Yesterday I watched "Game of Thrones" season 8 episodes 1,2,3. Somehow they're similar... to the point of contradiction. I liked the old Maul better.
Yesterday I watched "Game of Thrones" season 8 episodes 1,2,3. Somehow they're similar... to the point of contradiction. I liked the old Maul better.
Yesterday I watched "Game of Thrones" season 8 episodes 1,2,3. Somehow they're similar... to the point of contradiction. I liked Old Maul better.
Computer versus markers and plasticine :D
- Nurse, pull yourself together! We've got a whole ward full of them.