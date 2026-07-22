Interesting and Humour - page 1082
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Good morning
Mischek:
You are not you when you are hungry.
There's a video like that. It's so bad, check it out.
I don't need to see it, it makes me hungry even more.
So eat up. )))
//---
The bear invited the fox to his birthday party.
They want to celebrate in the woods.
- I need your help, sister,
I've heard you're a master cook.
I've invited the Zayats to dine with us,
and the fox to taste your goodies.
And the redhead winked so slyly,
She hid her smile and yawned inadvertently.
- Praise the guests. That's just what we need!!!!!!
I'm very happy for you, Misha.
The bear took Lisa his supplies,
Nuts, honey and berry kvass.
- Lisa, make dessert out of them,
And put carrots on the plates.
For the bunnies this is instead of chocolate,
The little ears will be glad to have them.
- My friend, everything will be just as you said.
And you'd better get something for me!!!!!!
I don't like to chew carrots,
I'd rather have lard on my plate.
Let me go home, Misha.................
Sit and wait for the guests, it's your party.
I've done all I can for you.
See you tomorrow. I'm off. Bye, bye.................
Oh, Misha, Misha!!!!! Made a mistake.
There's a reason Fox was hiding a smile.
You invited Fox to be your assistant,
But she's the most cunning animal in the woods.
And rabbits, rabbits are a delicacy.
Only a miracle could save them.
Mishan waited a long time for his guests,
But they didn't show up at the door.