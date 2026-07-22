Interesting and Humour - page 4960
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Sleep well, uncle.
And good day to you, young man.
Friends, this innocuous post of mine from a couple of days ago has been deleted.
Maybe I didn't see anything in it, you know, politics, or insulting the feelings of believers,
Can someone please respond?
"Bitter epiphany."
Friends, this innocuous post of mine from a couple of days ago has been deleted.
Maybe I didn't see anything in it, you know, politics, or insulting the feelings of believers,
Can someone please respond?
"Bitter epiphany."
There's a clear unfriendly attitude towards the regime.
By the way the girl smokes, now it is not welcome, probably removed for advertising tobacco smoking.
Cut off the whole end of the branch in a few days. Someone summoned the spirit of me, and then it seems to have started a shambles again, I haven't seen the sequel. Well, it's not the first time. I remember there was a very interesting thread about negative oil prices and that on URALS it would go to zero the other day and we would be screwed. I wrote that by the end of the year the price corridor would be so-and-so (I don't remember the figures, but the prices broke even). They did, and then they went up. And I'm sure they will go sky-high in the next 20 years. The topic has been deleted with the roots. We never saw oil at 0 and the dollar at 200. And we were sworn promises.
Let's not remember the last deletion. We'll get into trouble again.PS: In case you haven't realised, this is what getting personal leads to when it gets too deep. I'll give you a little advice. Before you go personal to someone's face, think about whether it will be taken in terms of national or political friction. For God's sake, don't touch each other if you're from "different shores," neighbours, so to speak. Disgusting.
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Cut off the whole end of the branch in a few days. Someone summoned the spirit of me, and then it seems to have started shitting again, I haven't seen the sequel. Well, it's not the first time. I remember there was a very interesting thread about negative oil prices and that on URALS it would go to zero the other day and we'd be screwed. I wrote that by the end of the year the price corridor would be so-and-so (I don't remember the figures, but the prices broke even). They did, and then they went up. And I'm sure they will go sky-high in the next 20 years. The topic has been deleted with the roots. We never saw oil at 0 and the dollar at 200. And we were sworn promises.
Let's not remember the last deletion. We'll get into trouble again.PS: In case you don't get it, this is what getting personal leads to when it gets too deep. I'll give you a little advice. Before you go personal to someone's face, think about whether it will be perceived in terms of national or political tensions. For God's sake, don't touch each other if you're from "different shores," neighbours, so to speak. Disgusting.
The "blue negroes" picture must be beautiful...
after all there is a rumour that Malevich's black square is a copy of "night fight of the negroes in the cave" :-)
PS/ below is also a Malevich's painting not to think that he painted only black squares and other YEH
PPS/ Malevich in general is an academic painter, could go into any style and all squares are an attempt to classify painting. Sort of like the limit theorem
Bitcoin is behaving in such a way that challenges are coming: Move forex quotes from MT5 to Binance :)
Cut off the whole end of the branch in a few days. Someone summoned the spirit of me, and then it seems to have started a shambles again, I haven't seen the sequel. Well, it's not the first time. I remember there was a very interesting thread about negative oil prices and that on URALS it would go to zero the other day and we would be screwed. I wrote that by the end of the year the price corridor would be so-and-so (I don't remember the figures, but the prices broke even). They did, and then they went up. And I'm sure they will go sky-high in the next 20 years. The topic has been deleted with the roots. We never saw oil at 0 and the dollar at 200. And we were sworn promises.
Let's not remember the last deletion. We'll get into trouble again.PS: In case you haven't realised, this is what getting personal leads to when it gets too deep. I'll give you a little advice. Before you get personal with someone, think about whether it will be perceived in terms of national or political friction. For God's sake, don't touch each other if you're from "different shores," neighbours, so to speak. Disgusting.
Be sure to remember the last deletion - you showed up and the comments got deleted. That always happens. Good thing you don't post anywhere else on the forum apart from this thread....
Well. Keep lying.
Book of 1445, corrupted at the time of writing