Interesting and Humour - page 2352

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newdigital:
  • Every day, U.S. residents eat 18 hectares of pizza.
This is the first time I've ever heard of pizza being measured in hectares. In kilograms, tons, well, if we're talking about the U.S., then in pounds. But in hectares? That's nonsense!
 
Fillellin:

Dear Sir! Do you do any trading at all? Or are you just in the self-parody business?
I'm sorry, but you've just "bored" with this thread.

P.S. No offense. Believe me, it's nothing personal.
 
newdigital:
  • An elephant is the only animal that can't bounce.
  • One person in two million has a chance of living to the age of 116.
  • Women, on average, blink twice as often as men.
  • It is anatomically impossible for a man to lick his own elbow.
  • The main library building at Indiana University gives one inch of slump every year because engineers did not take the weight of the books it contains into account when building it.
  • Snails can sleep for up to three years.
  • Crocodiles can't stick out their tongues.
  • The lighter was invented before matches.
  • U.S. residents eat 18 hectares of pizza every day.
  • Almost everyone who has read this text has tried to lick their elbow
http://video.bigmir.net/show/295168/
Лижет себя за локоть. Смотреть онлайн - Видео - bigmir)net
Лижет себя за локоть. Смотреть онлайн - Видео - bigmir)net
  • video.bigmir.net
18 июл.14 Категория видео: Приколы. Смотреть онлайн видео > ...который выгибается в 2 стороны...!!!
 
alexnik:
Dear! Do you do any trading at all? Or only in the self-praising part?
I'm sorry, but you're just pissing this thread off.

P.S. No offense. Believe me, it's nothing personal.

And according to you, dear one, trading is like sitting in front of slot machines all the time and ...? )))

Yes I can see that on the subject of personal you're right in the jealousy, so what's the question - take the "fuck" and you and do not engage in self-torture - self-parody...)

P.S. You can be offended...!

 
 
 
 
 
Fillellin:
My credo:

I am inexhaustible in my verbiage,
My mouth is, alas, unclosed...
But this branch without me
It's like a village without a fool.
[Deleted]  

Very interesting, for what reason was I banned from the mql4 forum ? And who banned me ? And for how long ?

It's very much like pathetic vindictiveness.... petty and unscrupulous...

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