Interesting and Humour - page 2352
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I'm sorry, but you've just "bored" with this thread.
P.S. No offense. Believe me, it's nothing personal.
Dear! Do you do any trading at all? Or only in the self-praising part?
I'm sorry, but you're just pissing this thread off.
P.S. No offense. Believe me, it's nothing personal.
And according to you, dear one, trading is like sitting in front of slot machines all the time and ...? )))
Yes I can see that on the subject of personal you're right in the jealousy, so what's the question - take the "fuck" and you and do not engage in self-torture - self-parody...)
P.S. You can be offended...!
I am inexhaustible in my verbiage,
My mouth is, alas, unclosed...
But this branch without me
It's like a village without a fool.
Very interesting, for what reason was I banned from the mql4 forum ? And who banned me ? And for how long ?
It's very much like pathetic vindictiveness.... petty and unscrupulous...