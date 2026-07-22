Interesting and Humour - page 988
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The Soviet Mars 3 rover, after 40 years of silence, has transmitted scientific data and gratitude for parts delivered to Earth.
About the problems:
1. There will be problems.
2. Problems are triggered risks.
3. If we don't solve the problem - we are part of the problem.
4. If we hide the problem - we're the problem.
(s)xx , to the tenth ))
About the problems:
1. There will be problems.
2. Problems are triggered risks.
3. If we don't solve the problem - we are part of the problem.
4. If we hide the problem - we're the problem.
(s)xx , to the tenth ))