Interesting and Humour - page 462

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peripatetikos:
It's a shame about the cat, of course. He must have been dumped for half an hour, if not an hour, for the sake of this one-minute clip. But I have to say it was well shot.
I'm sure it would have looked even more spectacular if a white chicken in jeans had flown through the frame, waving his arms and falling head over hedge.
 

Well, let's get started.

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Mischek:

Well, let's get started.

She's obviously cold...

Here's hoping the cat wasn't tortured.

 
sigma7i:

She's obviously cold...

Here's hoping the cat wasn't tortured.

I don't think she's cold. The goosebumps are probably from the vibration of the animal's rumbling.
 
 
 
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sergeev:
I'm sure it would have looked even more spectacular if a white chicken in jeans had flown through the frame, waving her arms and falling head over heels in a snowdrift.
It would have been a lot of fun.
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sigma7i:

She's obviously cold...

Here's hoping the cat wasn't tortured.

I'd love to be in the cat's shoes and warm her up at the same time.))
[Deleted]  
Death comes to us in black and with a scythe... And to the flies, in pants, a T-shirt and a newspaper.
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