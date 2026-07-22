Interesting and Humour - page 462
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It's a shame about the cat, of course. He must have been dumped for half an hour, if not an hour, for the sake of this one-minute clip. But I have to say it was well shot.
Well, let's get started.
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Well, let's get started.
She's obviously cold...
Here's hoping the cat wasn't tortured.
She's obviously cold...
Here's hoping the cat wasn't tortured.
I'm sure it would have looked even more spectacular if a white chicken in jeans had flown through the frame, waving her arms and falling head over heels in a snowdrift.
She's obviously cold...
Here's hoping the cat wasn't tortured.