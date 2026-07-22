Interesting and Humour - page 53
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The captains should be given free nappies and a quarter of hot drinks to relieve their stress.
what was it filmed from? especially the question of how the camera went vertically up into the clouds in such a storm...
what was it filmed from ? especially the question of how in such a storm the camera went vertically up into the clouds...
what was it filmed from ? especially the question of how in such a storm the camera went vertically up into the clouds...
The footage is from different geographical locations, and involves several ships (two or three, maybe a bit more). Speaking of ships, there was at least one military one, the view from the top as I understand it is from the military one's deckhouse. I am talking about 2:12 - 2:48...
I think she was standing on the mast - you can see how she was shaken by the wave's impact
Optimisation completed
Optimisation complete
Genetic algorithms rule!
True, I must admit that this time the result is not optimal - it lacks two very valid... hmmm, optimisable arguments, both in terms of physiology and aesthetic balance.
No, I'm not talking about hands - pinguino sapiens
Optimisation complete
well, here's a prime example of over-optimisation and parameter fitting.
two very valid arguments are lost, as joo said.