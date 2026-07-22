Interesting and Humour - page 53

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Mischek:
They should give the captains free nappies and a quart of hot drinks to relieve their stress.
 
TheXpert:
The captains should be given free nappies and a quarter of hot drinks to relieve their stress.

what was it filmed from? especially the question of how the camera went vertically up into the clouds in such a storm...

 
sergeev:

what was it filmed from ? especially the question of how in such a storm the camera went vertically up into the clouds...

it looks like it was standing on a mast - you can see how it was shaken by the wave impact
[Deleted]  
sergeev:

what was it filmed from ? especially the question of how in such a storm the camera went vertically up into the clouds...

The footage is from different geographical locations, and involves several ships (two or three, maybe a bit more). Speaking of ships, there was at least one military one, the view from the top as I understand it is from the military one's deckhouse. I am talking about 2:12 - 2:48...

 
moskitman:
I think she was standing on the mast - you can see how she was shaken by the wave's impact
Yes. The points are different, you can see that, but the last rise up...
 

Optimisation completed

 
 
Mischek:

Optimisation complete

Genetic algorithms rule!

True, I must admit that this time the result is not optimal - it lacks two very valid... hmmm, optimisable arguments, both in terms of physiology and aesthetic balance.

No, I'm not talking about hands - pinguino sapiens

 
Mischek:

Optimisation complete

well, here's a prime example of over-optimisation and parameter fitting.

two very valid arguments are lost, as joo said.

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