Interesting and Humour - page 3569
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to be issued no more than 6 months ago - and where can one be found?)) I was written 2 documents. A passport is not enough. But not more than 6 months ago - that's cool. I didn't seem to have that, I'll have to read it.
A utility bill with your name on it
Epiphany water under the microscope:
A utility bill with names on it
Yes, that would work too.
For example, I get an invoice by e-mail.
Well, you can even go further and automatically send a bill to their address for each month. They will see it, calm down and pay it on the way.The logic is simple, a large company, lots of employees, the bill comes in the corporate e-mail, the actions of the employee in charge - you need to pay it!
Epiphany water under the microscope:
How to make a snowman!
No
Why no, if the microscope was pre-illuminated, yes. But with telescopes, astronomy was more difficult, and Giordano Bruno himself is to blame for being burned, you should have previously obtained support, held the necessary ceremonies, and then announced the rotation of the earth around the sun, he broke the chain of command, you should have agreed with the highest authorities for such discoveries.
It used to be and still is, when you make a development proposal, the description of the proposal should include the head, chief engineer and other scientists with a higher rank than you, otherwise the proposal would not take place and would never pass.
Odessa Market Books:
- Is this DVD licensed?
- Practically yes.
A utility bill with your name on it
It won't.
That'll do.
The main thing is that the bill must be on letterhead and read the name and address.