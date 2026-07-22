Interesting and Humour - page 4616
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All right, everybody. (Man over P.A.) Attention!
I'll burn the turnout, you can catch him here.
Good morning
Good morning.
Guys, something happened in your personal life, why the horns?
I'll save the turnout, you can catch it here.
How do you get in? :-)
I only have this:
Previously there was a channel here with stories about my women. Then Zen pessimized me, detailed in the first post. I'll be writing about different things, mostly stories from my life.
---
Honestly, it's a mess... shameful and spammy... He's gone psycho... Too bad... he never posted his scalper... ...and he never posted...
how do you get in? :-)
I only have this:
Previously there was a channel here with stories about my women. Then Zen pissed me off, detailed in the first post. I'll be writing about different things, mostly stories from my life.
---
Honestly, it's a mess... shameful and spammy... He's gone psycho... Too bad... he never posted his scalper... ...and he didn't write it down...
If that's all it takes, click on any article and enjoy reading it.
His scalper's on the local blog, open,
though I don't know at what stage of development.
Banderlogs are the journals of bandar-logs.
bail - approved, good diary
the magazine is a cash magazine :-)
an albom - a noble "Bom"
trad - a hijacking of the letter T by miscreants
trader - three "der "s or one miscreant
♪ currency is an embankment in Utah ♪
♪ a quote is kicking a cat ♪
If only that: then you've already gone in, click on any article and enjoy reading.
Scalper is on his local, open source blog,
though I don't know at what stage of development.
.
.
about bears was just discussed today
the poor creatures probably have nowhere to sleep, no den, not enough snow...