Interesting and Humour - page 2120
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You were really scared?
- We were carrying a cargo of 10,000 dolls.
We got caught in a storm.
And when the ship tilted to the right, all 10,000 dolls went...
"Mama!"
That's where I shit myself.
Man, it's just like me. Exactly.
Are they all the same?
Are they all the same?
- Let's remember our youth, let's go out with some girls.
- Let's go What if they say no?
- Well, that's no problem! It's not a problem if they say yes
- Vovochka, what happened?!
- Some friends came by...
- Where's the piano?
- I gave it to them...
- Last lesson we did a dictation. I gave them all D's because in the sentence: "Crocodile Gena lies on a pebble" everyone spelled the word "pebble" with a capital letter. One Vovochka got an A because he wrote the word with a small letter. Can you explain why you did that?
Vovokzka stands up and says:
- After the crocodile, I don't even consider her a human being!!!
A mother is 21 years older than her son. In six years she will be five times his age.
Question: WHERE is Daddy?????
Solution:
Suppose the age of the son is X and the age of the mother is Y. So: X+21=Y.
In six years: 5(X+6)=Y+6.
Solve these 2 simple equations:
5X+30=X+21+6;
X=-3/4.
So, the son is now minus 3/4 years, i.e. minus 9 months, which means dad is at this point on mum .
Task:
A mother is 21 years older than her son. In six years, she will be five times his age.
Question: WHERE is Daddy?????
Solution:
Suppose the age of the son is X and the age of the mother is Y. So: X+21=Y.
In six years: 5(X+6)=Y+6.
Solve these 2 simple equations:
5X+30=X+21+6;
X=-3/4.
So, the son is now minus 3/4 years, i.e. minus 9 months, which means dad is at this point on mum .
... rather under mum, as it is supposed to be a boy.
... rather under mum, as it is supposed to be a boy.