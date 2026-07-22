Interesting and Humour - page 4907

New comment
 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

My first experience in microchip assembling (I soldered ZX Spectrum myself. Z80 boards, ROMs and CPUs were available at every market, all other microchips were local made. There was a factory in town which produced 155, 1533 and 1531 series logic chips) started with this PC. It was also used to learn Assembler.

I also had a ZX with a disk drive and a Yamaha AY8910 music coprocessor.

I soldered the Sinclair myself and put it in schools, a couple of classes made)...

 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

Yamaha AY8910 music coprocessor

Well, without it, the Spectrum isn't a Spectrum either. I don't know how they got them, I haven't assembled them myself, I had original Sinclair ZX81 - the predecessor of Spectrum, Spectrum wanted to jump straight to Sinclair QL (with favourite Motorola M68000 processor and tape cartridges), but the company went bust.

And the schools in our town were putting up nets with Yamaha staffers.

[Deleted]  

THE RUBBER CUBE - The planet's top puzzle


.

 

Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy


What is F to the degree of "+" or "-"?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

What is "F" to the extent of "+" or "-"?

It's probably the matrices. The pseudo-inverse is "+", the inverse is "-".

But it's still not clear why this formula is here. What is the interest?
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
It's probably the matrices. Pseudo-verse is "+", reverse is "-".

But it's still not clear why this formula is here. Why is it interesting?

A drunken physics graduate can write THIS on a fence. From memory.

 
Sergey Gridnev #:
It's probably the matrices. Pseudo-inverse is "+", inverse is "-".

But it's still not clear why this formula is here. Why is it interesting?

Probably to check that the description is correct.

Dmitry Fedoseev is already checking).
 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

What is "F" to the degree of "+" or "-"?

A Lagrangian is written, so "F" is probably the field, the signs (plus and minus) are probably just indices.

 
Sergey Gridnev #:
They're probably matrices. Pseudo-inverse is "+", inverse is "-".

But it's still not clear why this formula is here. What is the interest?

To whom? For you, I don't know.

For me, it's funny. The formula has no practical meaning - it's just physicists bending over in an attempt to describe the whole world in one formula.

1...490049014902490349044905490649074908490949104911491249134914...4979
New comment