Interesting and Humour - page 4907
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My first experience in microchip assembling (I soldered ZX Spectrum myself. Z80 boards, ROMs and CPUs were available at every market, all other microchips were local made. There was a factory in town which produced 155, 1533 and 1531 series logic chips) started with this PC. It was also used to learn Assembler.
I also had a ZX with a disk drive and a Yamaha AY8910 music coprocessor.
I soldered the Sinclair myself and put it in schools, a couple of classes made)...
Yamaha AY8910 music coprocessor
Well, without it, the Spectrum isn't a Spectrum either. I don't know how they got them, I haven't assembled them myself, I had original Sinclair ZX81 - the predecessor of Spectrum, Spectrum wanted to jump straight to Sinclair QL (with favourite Motorola M68000 processor and tape cartridges), but the company went bust.
And the schools in our town were putting up nets with Yamaha staffers.
THE RUBBER CUBE - The planet's top puzzle
.
Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy
Standard model describing all elementary particles except dark matter and dark energy
What is F to the degree of "+" or "-"?
What is "F" to the extent of "+" or "-"?
It's probably the matrices. Pseudo-verse is "+", reverse is "-".
A drunken physics graduate can write THIS on a fence. From memory.
It's probably the matrices. Pseudo-inverse is "+", inverse is "-".
Probably to check that the description is correct.Dmitry Fedoseev is already checking).
What is "F" to the degree of "+" or "-"?
A Lagrangian is written, so "F" is probably the field, the signs (plus and minus) are probably just indices.
They're probably matrices. Pseudo-inverse is "+", inverse is "-".
To whom? For you, I don't know.
For me, it's funny. The formula has no practical meaning - it's just physicists bending over in an attempt to describe the whole world in one formula.