Interesting and Humour - page 1660
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Today, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets announced that Onishchenko's term of office as head of Rospotrebnadzor had expired and Anna Popova would now take over this post. Onishchenko himself began to deny the deputy prime minister's message hours later, saying that "the strange character who made this statement is not among the people making the decision".
"He shouldn't have done that, of course. But perhaps he has lost his mind. Although Onishchenko was aware of the fact that such a decision had been made earlier," commented Slon, a source in the government, on the behaviour of the head of Rospotrebnadzor.
Incredible landscapes in the works of artist Justyna Kopania (49 photos)
I've seen it. It's talented and beautiful, but it's depressing to watch. Autumn, rain, storm, sailboat.
No, they're stupid.
A beast or a complete vintage