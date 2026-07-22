Interesting and Humour - page 1660

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"Onishchenko's term of office expired and there was a political decision in the government that his mandate would not be extended. This arrangement has been agreed with the country's leadership. Now all that remains is to wait for Medvedev's official order. It might not be published today, but Onishchenko's dismissal is a done deal," said the source in the government.
Today, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets announced that Onishchenko's term of office as head of Rospotrebnadzor had expired and Anna Popova would now take over this post. Onishchenko himself began to deny the deputy prime minister's message hours later, saying that "the strange character who made this statement is not among the people making the decision".
"He shouldn't have done that, of course. But perhaps he has lost his mind. Although Onishchenko was aware of the fact that such a decision had been made earlier," commented Slon, a source in the government, on the behaviour of the head of Rospotrebnadzor.
 
 
Incredible landscapes in the works of artist Justyna Kopania (49 photos)


The Polish artist Justyna Kopania creates fantastically beautiful landscapes in her works. Her paintings impress with their depth and volume. There is something unusual in each work that attracts the eye and fascinates.
 
 
Mathemat:
Incredible landscapes in the works of artist Justyna Kopania (49 photos)


The Polish artist Justyna Kopania creates fantastically beautiful landscapes in her works. Her paintings are striking in their depth and volume. There is something unusual in each work that attracts the eye and fascinates.
Looked at. Talented, beautiful, but depressing after seeing it. Autumn, rain, storm, sailboat.
 
artmedia70:
I've seen it. It's talented and beautiful, but it's depressing to watch. Autumn, rain, storm, sailboat.
...we're all going to die.
 
Mischek:

No, they're stupid.

 

A beast or a complete vintage

 
Contender:

No, you don't have to be so downbeat about it... A friend of mine has a Rottweiler, he's a great little punk, he's funny... Oh, man...
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