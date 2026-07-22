Interesting and Humour - page 431

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such is the harsh truth of life
 
Mischek:

The Americans are making a film about the Dyatlov group, out later this year, trailer:

In continuation of the theme "Dyatlov's group".

Boris Akunin writes his literary, interactive version in his blog. Come in.

 

The smallest ultrabook

http://tphp.ru/sony-vaio-q-samyj-malenkij-ultrabuk

 
http://youtu.be/qR-DjVz3MTA
 
IgorM:
http://youtu.be/qR-DjVz3MTA
and then boom ... the batteries run out.
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