Interesting and Humour - page 431
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Mind-blowing 3D drawings on two sheets of paper
The world's thinnest soap bubble display has been created
The Americans are making a film about the Dyatlov group, out later this year, trailer:
In continuation of the theme "Dyatlov's group".
Boris Akunin writes his literary, interactive version in his blog. Come in.
The smallest ultrabook
http://tphp.ru/sony-vaio-q-samyj-malenkij-ultrabuk
Steve Jobs' design for Apple's new campus.
http://youtu.be/qR-DjVz3MTA