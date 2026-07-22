Interesting and Humour - page 3818
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What difference does it make? If he's thinking and talking out loud, he's already thinking, and he doesn't look like a brainless, suggestible sheep - he speaks consciously, which makes him look even more disgusting.
...And the SS post was deleted... some kind of Russophobe moderator is on here...
...And the SS post was deleted... some kind of Russophobe moderator is on here...
I deleted it. And I am not a Russophobe.
I didn't like the insults in that post.
I tell you in advance that I'm not going to clean it up. Saw it, didn't like it, deleted it. No more than that.
So those same Raikin, Krokodil had humor, and where you can't understand emotions by looking at their faces, there were "funny pictures". Obviously, everyone says things that are not what they really think, but where there is no way to understand a person's emotions, where there is no humor, that is the mask that you want others to use to form an opinion about you.
or when you come to a guest, sitting at the table, eating the host's soup with both cheeks, do you also say whatever you think about their home and themselves? the lack of sense of proportion and tact may provoke an unscheduled visit to a maxillofacial surgeon, and here at the forum it is different, you can say whatever you want? Yura, go to an English forum and sing songs about the denial of rights to blacks, unemployment and corruption (or are you afraid that amateur whistleblowers will inform the american comrades where they belong?), where you live, so to speak, and here do not.
Freedom of speech (which does exist here, unlike here) does not give a person the right to turn off his conscience and respect for the place where he was born.
I deleted it. And I am not a Russophobe.
I didn't like the insults in that post.
I tell you in advance that I'm not going to clean it up. Saw it, didn't like it, deleted it. No more than that.
Thank you. (chuckles) I see.
The forum is no other way to judge a person than by his words, unlike life in real life. those same Raikin, Krokodil had humor, and where it was impossible to understand emotions by looking at their face, there were "funny pictures". obviously, everyone always says things that are not what they really think, but where there is no way to understand a person's emotions, where there is no humor, that is the mask that the person would like others to use to form their opinion about him.
or when you come to a guest, sitting at the table, eating host's soup with both cheeks, do you also say whatever you think about their home and themselves? the lack of sense of proportion and tact may provoke an unscheduled visit to a maxillofacial surgeon, and here at the forum it is different, you can say whatever you want? Yura, go to an English forum and sing songs about the denial of rights to blacks, unemployment and corruption (or are you afraid that amateur snitches will inform the american comrades where they belong?) where you live, so to speak, and here do not.
Freedom of speech (which does exist here, unlike here) does not give one the right to turn off one's conscience and respect for the place where one was born.
It's a great misfortune and mistake,on the internet, to judge by posts as long as a tweet. Other senses are disconnected, it's like feeding one signal to a neural network instead of 7 or 8, the output is complete nonsense and delirium.
We are in a humor thread, I read the thread with humor.
Freedom of speech - well, you've got to hand it to me - it's only left on the internet.
How easy it is to end terrorism - No latrines - build one, but the trouble is - they have run out of latrines, and no new ones are being built.
The forum is no other way to judge a person than by his words, unlike life in real life. those same Raikin, Krokodil had humor, and where it was impossible to understand emotions by looking at their face, there were "funny pictures". obviously, everyone always says things that are not what they really think, but where there is no way to understand a person's emotions, where there is no humor, that is the mask that the person would like others to use to form their opinion about him.
or when you come to a guest, sitting at the table, eating the host's soup with both cheeks, do you also say whatever you think about their home and themselves? the lack of sense of proportion and tact may provoke an unscheduled visit to a maxillofacial surgeon, and here at the forum it is different, you can say whatever you want? Yura, go to an English forum and sing songs about the denial of rights to blacks, unemployment and corruption (or are you afraid that snitching american comrades will inform on you?), where you live, so to speak, and do not do it here.
Freedom of speech (which does exist here, unlike here) does not give a person the right to turn off his conscience and respect for the place where he was born.
A slightly different scenario, in fact. Weed and flowers were forbidden to grow, and so came vin, a hell of a chemical.
So the legalisation of light drugs in a number of states has led to a decrease in heavy drug use?
So the legalisation of light drugs in a number of states has led to a decrease in the use of heavy drugs?
Actually, the conversation is not about light and heavy, but about natural (less harmful), artificial (more harmful) and surrogates (terribly harmful).