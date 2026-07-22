Interesting and Humour - page 4246
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I posted my misadventures with Sber once here: when I transferred 10,000 roubles from my pension account to my pension visa, Sber was suspicious that I was funding terrorism.
Turns out I'm on a trend, this is the second article I've come across on the subject.
The first one told how some woman went to Italy and there her payment was recognized as financing of terrorism and she was suggested to come to the office where the card was issued (from Italy to Moscow!) ....
PS.
Long live the digital economy! Hooray!
Yuriy Zaytsev:
А в какой микроском можно увидешь, интересно, Душу.
This will be the greatest breakthrough in neurophysiology and basic science in general,
then inevitably will follow attempts to construct consciousness (and here man will become like God, a creator himself)
the most interesting thing will happen when consciousness will be proven to be identical to human consciousness (with the possibility of feelings and emotions)
and the question will arise of whether to recognize the artificial consciousness as a member of society on an equal footing or to consider it the property of the creator-owner
this will be the critical period when the foundations and fundamentals of human morality as we know it today will be reconsidered
at the same time it will be a test of strength
in traditional countries it's likely that such scientific experiments will be forbidden.
but it's clear that world science and the pursuit of knowledge won't stop it...
But what's really interesting is when pharaohs were buried, or some kind of nobleman. Every religion has its own gimmick.Horses, dogs and his many wives were usually buried before being "humanely" put to death. Do animals have a soul that goes to heaven with the soul of the deceased ruler?
In later times, the victims were replaced by figurines and statues...
I posted my misadventures with Sber once here: when I transferred 10,000 roubles from my pension account to my pension visa, Sber was suspicious that I was funding terrorism.
Turns out I'm on a trend, this is the second article I've come across on the subject.
The first one told how some woman went to Italy and there her payment was recognized as financing of terrorism and she was suggested to come to the office where the card was issued (from Italy to Moscow!) ....
PS.
Long live the digital economy! Hooray!
For example, if the phrase contains the name of a terrorist, they will definitely block it.
This will be the greatest breakthrough in neurophysiology and basic science in general,
then inevitably will follow attempts to construct consciousness (and here man will become like God, a creator himself)
the most interesting thing will happen when consciousness will be proven to be identical to human consciousness (with the possibility of feelings and emotions)
and the question will arise of whether to recognize the artificial consciousness as a member of society on an equal footing or to consider it the property of the creator-owner
this will be the critical period when the foundations and fundamentals of human morality as we know it today will be reconsidered
at the same time it will be a test of strength
in traditional countries it's likely that such scientific experiments will be forbidden.
but clearly world science and the pursuit of knowledge will not be halted by this...
In more recent times the victims have been replaced by figurines and statues...
First, one has to stand for the appointed hour with a candle in one's hand, such questions cannot be solved at random, one has to visit from the sky.
This is a more humane kind of funeral, does it mean that the figures made of wood, stone and iron also have souls, otherwise how do they get to heaven?
and nothing else comes to mind?
There are, of course, other ways of earning money without using a screwdriver and a hammer, such as boxing.
Now that's a real fight... From the heart 😁😂👍
This will be the greatest breakthrough in neurophysiology and basic science in general,
then inevitably will follow attempts to construct consciousness (and here man will become like God, a creator himself)
the most interesting thing will happen when consciousness will be proven to be identical to human consciousness (with the possibility of feelings and emotions)
and the question will arise of whether to recognize the artificial consciousness as a member of society on an equal footing or to consider it the property of the creator-owner
This will be the critical period when the foundations and fundamentals of human morality as we know it today will be reconsidered
The construction of consciousness and new kinds of astral beasts by man has been possible for a long time, for example as a result of various magical actions...
They may be both dark and light creatures, according to the structure of light or dark energy that was used during the creation of the given creature...
About human consciousness it is much simpler - there is consciousness which is created from dark matter and there is consciousness from light matter... The spirit particle is always light as it comes from a higher intelligent divine plane...
in later times, sacrifices were replaced by figurines and statues...
In the modern world idolatry has turned into the worship of man-made thought-images, which are even easier to create by man than wooden or iron statues, but man does not stop being an idolater...