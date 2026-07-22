Interesting and Humour - page 1792
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Does my "reckoning" make any difference? Ukraine either owes Russia or it does not, in fact, without "counting".
I don't understand a fucking thing, you can feel the experience of a professional beggar.
Clearly, you're not getting any money.
wikipedia :
Letter of the Cossacks to the Turkish Sultan is an insulting reply of the Cossacks of Zaporozhye written to the Ottoman Sultan (according to one version, Mehmed IV) in response to his ultimatum: to stop attacking the Sublime Porte and surrender. There is a legend that before sending troops to Zaporizhian Sich, the sultan sent the Cossacks a demand to submit to him as the ruler of the world and the viceroy of God on earth. The Cossacks allegedly responded to this letter with their own letter, unashamedly denying any valor of the sultan and cruelly mocking the arrogance of the "invincible knight". The atmosphere and mood among the Cossacks composing the text of the reply is described in Ilya Repin's famous painting The Cossacks.
I don't understand a fucking thing, you can feel the experience of a professional beggar.
Clearly you're not getting any money.
your logic is oatmeal, sir.
First you ask me for money, then you call me a beggar.)
go eat a cactus with that logic )) you may feel better
your logic is oatmeal, sir.
First you ask me for money and then you call me a beggar)
go eat a cactus with that logic )) you may feel better.
I didn't ask you for money.
you give russia your share of the money, roughly 444 quid and then go on whistling about greedy europe
I didn't ask you for money.
You give Russia your share of the debt, roughly 444 quid, and then keep whistling about greedy Europe
Either show me the document where I borrowed 444 quid from Russia or go back to your cactus, satan.
You are doing great, you do not want to pay back, you do not want to work, you do not give money to others, so don't go to Europe, you have to work and Putin will lend you more.
Just keep pushing on the receipt.)
You've got no shame and no conscience at all. People will come and be happy, oh, how many pages of new Interesting and Humour!, and here's bullshit for nothing.
ZS: at least a little bit of humor.
The hard days of the Maidan.
What hearty people you meet....
You've got no shame and no conscience at all. People will come and be happy, oh, how many pages of new Interesting and Humour!, and here's bullshit for nothing.
ZS: at least a little bit of humor.
The hard days of the Maidan.