Interesting and Humour - page 348
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The text in the link you cite is known. There is no corroboration, but no refutation of the authenticity of Dulles' words. "There is no smoke without fire".
By the way, Directive 20/1 - here its texthttp://www.sakva.ru/Nick/NSC_20_1R.html- is documented.
p.s. The "Dulles quote" (I will put it in quotes) is in response to Mishka's "evidence-based" and one-sided rhetoric
Have you read the directive? It says it clearly. In short, its essence is "Moscow's policy of "we are paupers but we are the centre of the earth" is wrong.
Why is it that the same Americans, after the times of the Westerns, began to respect their neighbour and property. And honesty in their dealings is in high esteem.
Ours, after the unrestrained 90's, they put a premium on venality and dishonesty. How can we do business in such an environment if it is the policy of the state to scam?
Did you even know that Japan attacked the U.S.? That's news to a lot of patriots these days.
Yeah, we know about Pearl Harbour -http://www.ruska-pravda.com/index.php/2011120515658/stat-i/nit-vremeni/2011-12-02-14-44-55/pechat.html
From Ivanov's "The Eternal Call", from the chapter where there is just the text that refers to Dulles' words:
- I haven't read it... I don't care about it.
- And when there are a lot of such people who do not care about it the matter will be done very quickly. The whole history of Russia, the history of its people, will be interpreted by us as a realm of obscurantism and reaction. Gradually, step by step, we will etched the historical memory in all people. And we can do anything with a people deprived of that memory. A people who are no longer proud of their past, who have forgotten the past, will not understand the present. They become indifferent to everything, stultified and ultimately turn into a herd of cattle. That's what's required! That's what's required!
Somehow, the same Americans after the times of the Westerns began to respect their neighbour and property. And honesty in their dealings is in high esteem.
Yes, yes, great respect for neighbour and property: Yugoslavia, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, ....
After the unrestrained '90s, we're all about venality and cheating. How can we do business in such an environment if it's state policy to scam?
You're right there. That's what the words from Ivanov's "Eternal Call" above refer to. But, mind you, this applies to liberal post-Soviet politics.
Yeah, we know about Pearl Harbour -http://www.ruska-pravda.com/index.php/2011120515658/stat-i/nit-vremeni/2011-12-02-14-44-55/pechat.html
From Ivanov's "The Eternal Call", from the chapter where there is just the text that refers to Dulles' words:
- I haven't read it... I don't care about it.
- And when there are a lot of such people who do not care about it the matter will be done very quickly. The whole history of Russia, the history of its people, will be interpreted by us as a realm of obscurantism and reaction. Gradually, step by step, we will etched the historical memory in all people. And we can do anything with a people deprived of that memory. A people who are no longer proud of their past, who have forgotten the past, will not understand the present. They become indifferent to everything, stultified and ultimately turn into a herd of cattle. Which is required! Which is required!
Wow, you're making an argument out of soviet literature. What a lot of discoveries you have ahead of you.)
Start with something simple or you'll get a shock. Like "28 Panfilovs". They never existed.
Yes, yes, great respect for neighbour and property: Yugoslavia, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan, ...
Wow, that's a lot of Soviet literature for an argument. How much discovery you have ahead of you.)
Start with something simple, or you'll get a shock. Like "28 Pamfilovs". They didn't exist.
Yeah, we know about Pearl Harbour -http://www.ruska-pravda.com/index.php/2011120515658/stat-i/nit-vremeni/2011-12-02-14-44-55/pechat.html
From Ivanov's "The Eternal Call", from the chapter where there is just the text that refers to Dulles' words:
- I haven't read it... I don't care about it.
- And when there are a lot of such people who do not care about it the matter will be done very quickly. The whole history of Russia, the history of its people, will be interpreted by us as a realm of obscurantism and reaction. Gradually, step by step, we will etched the historical memory in all people. And we can do anything with a people deprived of that memory. A people who are no longer proud of their past, who have forgotten the past, will not understand the present. They become indifferent to everything, stultified and ultimately turn into a herd of cattle. What is required! What is required!
Let me make an analogy with the ages of man:
Youth always thinks about the future; youth has almost nothing in the past.
Mature is busy with current affairs, work, family, no time to raise one's head.
Old age thinks about the past, life is over, there is nothing in front of it.
If you compare it with the spirit of the nation, then the United States is young, China is mature, and Russia is old.
As the U.S. is busy planning for the future, they are actively building it and at the same time reconstructing future plans.
The Chinese policy is to live here and now.
In Russia it is constantly cultivated that we must remember the past, bullshit that now in the shit, what the fuck the future needs first whitewash the past.
I don't want to whitewash anything, I don't care if my neighbour shot people during the war, in the years I have known him he has never done me any harm.
I want to make plans and carry them out. And I don't understand why I have to first get a piece of paper that allows me to make my future.
So what of it? But how many heroic deeds were under the impression.
So what if they have been turning us against each other for almost a century, falsifying our history, destroying and destroying hundreds of millions of lives, but we were the first to go into space.
It seems that sovok is in our genes.
Russia is constantly cultivating that we should remember the past, bullshit that we are in the shit now, what the fuck is the future, we need to whiten the past first.
As far as can be seen from the massive information attack - Russia's past is being diligently uprooted, blackened and distorted.
"He who does not remember the past has no future".
As far as can be seen from the massive information attack - Russia's past is being diligently uprooted, blackened and distorted.
"He who does not remember the past has no future" (c)