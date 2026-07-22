Interesting and Humour - page 2420

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St Petersburg McDonald's confirms Rospotrebnadzor inspections
 
Mischek:
McDonald's in St Petersburg confirms Rospotrebnadzor inspections
Do you eat at McDonald's? ))
 
tol64:
Eating at McDonald's? ))
1
 
artmedia70:

Misha, your posts remind me of something like that:


I'll give you my five cents, as long as we're talking about Grazhdanka. There is one thing that I think is relevant:


 
decanium:

I'll add my five kopecks, since we're talking about Grazhdanka. There is one thing that I think is relevant:


I just found it:

A very interesting interpretation


It's like a state of mind for our bear...

 
tol64:
Eating at McDonald's? ))
It happens
 
Mischek:
It happens
You also like sushi, don't you?
 
artmedia70:

Just found it:

Very interesting interpretation.


Just the state of mind of our bear...

Your defence is depressing. I've never been able to listen to it.

It's like...

 
Yay! Alopecia problem solved!
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