Interesting and Humour - page 1639
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The cockroaches are gone - they can't tolerate the 900 MHz frequency.
And as far as survival is concerned, this guy is totally snotty.
What do you mean they're gone? I saw a real cockroach a week ago.
They'll survive - even near the epicentre of a nuclear bomb. They don't care about 900 MHz. If they've been around for 300 million years, they don't care about anything.
What do you mean, no? I saw a real weevil a week ago.
They'll survive - even near the epicentre of a nuclear bomb. They don't care about 900 Megacites. If they've been around for 300 million years, they don't care about anything.
Dutch diplomat beaten in Moscow
16.10.2013 01:19
It has become known that the Dutch deputy ambassador was attacked in Moscow on Tuesday night. This information was confirmed to Rossiya 24 by the Moscow police department. However, the Dutch embassy in Moscow said they were not aware of the incident.
Meanwhile, Russian Internet media are already providing more details. According to them, hooligans beat and tied up 60-year-old Onno Elderen-bosch in his flat and left without taking anything of value.
The perpetrators left behind a sign saying "LGBT" and a heart. The victim did not seek medical attention. An investigation team is currently working at the scene.
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For my part - the topic is already being discussed on social media, for example :) :
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Good morning
The dispute between dog owners and cat owners is over.
Imams allow Damascus residents to eat dogs and cats
And as far as survival is concerned, this guy is totally snotty.