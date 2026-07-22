Interesting and Humour - page 2563

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server:
Anything is possible) I just find it hard to believe that they will let this project go forward. It could be a bone in the throat for many :)

It's not like it's free energy, generation is centralised anyway, although there is competition amongst only a few companies, distribution through networks as it is now.

So those who are threatened by it will just invest in it and diversify risks.

 
Urain:

So those who are threatened by it will just put in the dough and diversify the risks.

The Rockefellers knew that...

.

 

rvv2006:


A fish at 70 and a dollar at 35)

 
i_logic:

The Rockefellers knew...

.

The Rockefellers always know, they are not Rothschild suckers :)

That's their karma, starting with their ancestors.

 
Somm:

A karas at 70 and a dollar at 35)

Isn't there a hryvnia at 3 roubles ?
 

Perhaps someone could use it:


 
MIG32:
Isn't there a hryvnia at 3 roubles ?
Honestly, I can't understand how a dependent country can be economically superior to an independent one.
 
i_logic:

Perhaps someone could use it:


Original method, I'll have to try it sometime
 
i_logic:

Perhaps someone could use it:

How to apply a similar method to the side wall, any advice?
 
DiPach:
How do you apply a similar method to the side wall, do you have any advice?
Alas...
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