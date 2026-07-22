Interesting and Humour - page 2563
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Anything is possible) I just find it hard to believe that they will let this project go forward. It could be a bone in the throat for many :)
It's not like it's free energy, generation is centralised anyway, although there is competition amongst only a few companies, distribution through networks as it is now.
So those who are threatened by it will just invest in it and diversify risks.
So those who are threatened by it will just put in the dough and diversify the risks.
The Rockefellers knew that...
.
rvv2006:
A fish at 70 and a dollar at 35)
The Rockefellers knew...
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The Rockefellers always know, they are not Rothschild suckers :)
That's their karma, starting with their ancestors.
A karas at 70 and a dollar at 35)
Perhaps someone could use it:
Isn't there a hryvnia at 3 roubles ?
Perhaps someone could use it:
Perhaps someone could use it:
How do you apply a similar method to the side wall, do you have any advice?