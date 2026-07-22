Interesting and Humour - page 589
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Mega Brainiachttp://www.benoitfreslon.com/games/take_something_literally/take_something_literally.swf
Why did you have to post that link here? I have to get up early tomorrow!
Opened the link and it's all passed) I'll sleep it off)
P.S. I think there's still a 2nd part
According to Academician Nikolay Pokhilenko, Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy at the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the first results of the research have already been sufficient to talk about a possible revolution in the entire global diamond market. "The resources of super-solid diamonds contained in the rocks of the Popigai Astrobleme exceed all the world's proven reserves by an order of magnitude. We are talking about trillions of carats, to compare - today the proven reserves of Yakutia's deposits are estimated at one billion carats," he claims.
Gennady Nikitin, deputy director of Yakutnipromalmaz Institute, warns: "Popigai diamonds could turn everything upside down, and then what will happen to prices in this market is unclear.
Moreover, such impactites with such properties have never been found anywhere else in the world. This allows experts to speak of their extraterrestrial origin and of the fact that Russia is becoming the monopoly owner of unlimited reserves of unique raw materials which are in demand in advanced technologies. According to scientists' calculations, the reserves of this raw material "will be sufficient for the whole world for 3 thousand years". The use of these minerals in the manufacturing industry is capable of producing a technological revolution."
Reminiscent:
Russia's saviour diamond
An unusual video review of new products from Apple! According to the author - he interviewed Steve Jobs' son and found out all the details about the new iPhones, Tachys and Nana. Attention, people with a complete lack of sense of humor - do not look!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=LJJ05fkkLaU#!
What happens if you replace translators with computer-assisted translation
That's it, he's taking justice into his own hands.