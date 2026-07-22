Interesting and Humour - page 4390

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Nikolay Khrushchev:

Freelancing turns out to be interesting and humorous too, master crafters looking. ))

 
Denis Sartakov:

Poor donkey!

Of all the animals, I like horses and donkeys best,

they're real hard workers, no ponces.

Any ruler would like to have such people.

And why would they, if they already have them.

 
Nikolay Khrushchev:

it's in freelance local club:



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Maxim Kuznetsov:

it's in freelance local club:



yeah))0) and it's been hovering for 2 hours.
tired admins are asleep...

 
Nikolay Khrushchev:

Yeah))0) and the application has been pending for two hours.
tired admins are asleep...

Apparently they are waiting for applicants))))

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

They are probably waiting for applicants)))

happily rubbing their hands ))

It's a pity the counters for views and clicks on "violation" aren't shown. It would be interesting to see the statistics.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

it's a local club in freelance:




I didn't know that. What, I gave the money away and now I can't even use it as I want in a single instance? Who cares what account I trade in? Holy shit, Market.

You buy Windows, you can install it on anything and it'll work. That's fine.

 


That's funny!

Customers don't pay for talent, speed, quality, but for the region in which they live.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


That's cool!

Customers don't pay for talent, speed or quality, but for the region in which they live.

What's up, sitting on a bench in the park and refining the product :)

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