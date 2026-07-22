Interesting and Humour - page 803

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a game for the tablet, didn't expect it - but it works like it did 20-30 years ago ))))

 
IgorM:

a game for the tablet, didn't expect it - but it works like it did 20-30 years ago ))))

and when you get 9999 (or 99999, can't remember exactly) points the secret cartoon is shown, I've seen it )
 

I was brought a gaming console not so long ago, I downloaded all the toys I used to play in the late 90s and I remembered my childhood a little bit))

(ninja turtles, batman, robocop)

 
sanyooooook:
and when you get 9999 (or 99999, I don't remember exactly) points the secret cartoon is shown, I've seen it)
I went through the whole thing. There was no cartoon.
 
sanyooooook:
and when you get 9999 (or 99999, i dont remember exactly) the secret cartoon is shown, i have seen it )

not 9999 but 999 - there are only 3 digits on the screen, and there is no cartoon - all lies! i passed in 1987-88 year )))))

ZS: android is a cool thing - just got ready to buy a tablet, so I poke my fingers on the screen, and it does such miracles.... the voice dialing is the bomb, I do not know how, but it works well - where you send it, and it writes! )))))

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