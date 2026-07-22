Interesting and Humour - page 803
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Cat detained in Brazilian prison with mobile phone and drills
Google has shut down Maps for Windows Phone users
Waiting for maps from Microsoft?
Not yet.
Windows Phone users will get their Google maps back
World Congress of Hackers (10 photos) >> http://supercoolpics.com/2013/01/04/всемирный-конгресс-хакеров-29c3-10-фото/
a game for the tablet, didn't expect it - but it works like it did 20-30 years ago ))))
a game for the tablet, didn't expect it - but it works like it did 20-30 years ago ))))
I was brought a gaming console not so long ago, I downloaded all the toys I used to play in the late 90s and I remembered my childhood a little bit))
(ninja turtles, batman, robocop)
and when you get 9999 (or 99999, I don't remember exactly) points the secret cartoon is shown, I've seen it)
and when you get 9999 (or 99999, i dont remember exactly) the secret cartoon is shown, i have seen it )
not 9999 but 999 - there are only 3 digits on the screen, and there is no cartoon - all lies! i passed in 1987-88 year )))))
ZS: android is a cool thing - just got ready to buy a tablet, so I poke my fingers on the screen, and it does such miracles.... the voice dialing is the bomb, I do not know how, but it works well - where you send it, and it writes! )))))