Interesting and Humour - page 4410
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Too late.
The difference of pop (music) -
"To be rich and to spend all your money on it ... because it's so beautiful and cool."
"Because you're a family, and no matter how much money you have, you should always be together, and with your kids, and always."
That's why this music is popular in the world ... you listen to it - even if you don't understand their language.
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What's the difference?
With us it's for nightclub (although we don't listen to such music in nightclubs for a long time), while with them it's music for everyone.
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"We're looking for talent" is the Chinese version.
Taiwan/China (it was a year and a half ago and this singer has already become super-famous ... but it all started with this - see his song below) -.
Life according to Feng Shui: you keep your money in the west, have a house in the south, own an oil well in the east and a gold mine in the north.
And you live on a desert island
Every time I look I wonder how they make sense of those little signs in hieroglyphics, especially when the script is small and the character is complex, because every little squiggle can change the meaning of the character... you know...
Every time I look I wonder how they make sense of those little signs in hieroglyphics, especially when the script is small and the character is complex, because every little squiggle can change the meaning of the character... you know...
Every time I look I wonder how they make sense of those little signs in hieroglyphics, especially when the script is small and the character is complex, because every little squiggle can change the meaning of the character... that's the thing...
They're parsing it through an app like google play) Click the icon and you get a voice translation
Spring, sunshine, warmth. And my computer processor's cores are freezing. Should I buy him a fur coat?