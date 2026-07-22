Interesting and Humour - page 1746

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Yoschik:

This new forum trailer, the intellectual one, is getting on my nerves.

He reminds me of an advertising agent.)

My slippers are gone... They're nowhere to be found...
 
 
 
FAQ:

Why do you need Europe? It's boring there and we're going to be fun again.

 
[Deleted]  
JJerboa:
Bummer.)
[Deleted]  

Kaspersky advertising for the Japanese market.


 

 
Yoschik:
http://drugoi.livejournal.com/3913618.html
What, it didn't stick? I've got it. Give me the slippers!
50 лет со дня убийства президента Кеннеди
50 лет со дня убийства президента Кеннеди
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