Interesting and Humour - page 2538
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Shorting, shorting
From one of the forums (the original spelling is preserved):
Пож-ста объясните мне темному в этом деле, что такое ТРЕНД? Его направление так очевидно? Почему управы торгуют против него?
I'm stunned by the losses! And on every pam where I invested I read only that the manager trades against the trend. What the hell?! After all, they are pros!? Why are they doing this?
They are professionals! Why do they do it? Who has made profit?
There are 2 programmers and 2 users on a train, in separate compartments. The programmers have one ticket for two, the users have one ticket each. When the control passes, the programmers run to the toilet and lock themselves in. When the controller knocks on the door, they slip the ticket through the window. The algorithm is clear. They go back in the same train. The users have one ticket, the programmers have none.
When they pass the control, they go to the john and lock themselves in. Programmers knock on the door, the ticket is poked out, and then the programmers run to another john in a united crowd. The rest of the scheme is clear. The moral is that not every algorithm written by a programmer will be correctly applied by a user.
easy to open, easy to pour.
There are 2 programmers and 2 users on a train, in separate compartments. The programmers have one ticket for two, the users have one ticket each. When the control passes, the programmers run to the toilet and lock themselves in. When the controller knocks on the door, they slip the ticket through the window. The algorithm is clear. They go back in the same train. The users have one ticket, the programmers have none.
When they pass the control, they go to the john and lock themselves in. Programmers knock on the door, the ticket is poked out, and then the programmers run to another john in a united crowd. The rest of the scheme is clear. The moral is that not every algorithm written by a programmer will be correctly applied by a user.
Журналист провёл опрос среди жителей Швеции. К прохожим на улицах он обратился с просьбой продемонстрировать особенности произношения слова «да». Большинство опрашиваемых продемонстрировали своеобразный «фирменный знак» местного населения.
The rendering is done from a laptop and the oscilloscope shows the generated audio signal as a 2D vector graphic. I wonder if you can also run quotes in the same way