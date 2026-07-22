Interesting and Humour - page 4017
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So even though some forum members are monstrously illiterate, I hope we can always understand them and the help of cryptologists in the field of linguistics will not be needed).
So even though some forum members are monstrously illiterate, I hope that we can always understand them and the help of cryptologists in the field of linguistics will not be needed).
To read such gibberish, one must have the reading skills to take in a whole phrase, not even a word. Then the brain automatically deciphers it all.
But the trouble is that the victims of the USE are reading by letters and moving their lips at the same time. So I'll do the old-fashioned way to write without mistakes and put commas.
P.S. A couple of days ago I came home from the bank and brought my card. I had to fill in the boxes in the contract, I had to apologize for my handwriting. So I, too, am a victim, only not of the USE, but of the keyboard.
So I'm a victim too, only not of the USE, but of the keyboard.
By the way, yes.
I've noticed that I find writing quite stressful... It's much easier to type on the keyboard...
By the way, yes.
I've noticed that it's hard for me to write.... It's much easier to type on the keyboard...
Similarly, it's a disease of all "keyboarders".
If I have to write an application or any long text, I swear to myself and think to myself, this is the 21st century and they haven't automated the process.
So even with the monstrous illiteracy of some forum users, I hope that we can always understand them and the help of linguistic cryptologists will not be needed).
There is a comma after "So" and a missing "we" in the second part of the sentence.
To read such gibberish, you have to have the reading skills to take in a whole phrase, not even a word. Then the brain automatically decodes everything.
But the trouble is that the victims of the USE read by letters and move their lips in the process. So I'll do the old-fashioned way to write without mistakes and put commas.
P.S. A couple of days ago I came home from the bank and brought my card. I had to fill in the boxes in the contract, I had to apologize for my handwriting. So I am also a victim, but not of the USE, and the keyboard.
"That said" is underlined with commas......
"That said" is highlighted with commas......
The literacy rate is gradually falling, and there's nothing I can do about it. On the one hand, I am reading less paper books, but on the other hand, the constant reading of the illiterate Internet is taking its toll.
Nothing, I once saw a children's forum where they exchanged smiley faces, not a single word.
The literacy rate is gradually falling, there's nothing you can do about it. On the one hand, I am reading less paper books, but on the other hand, the constant reading of the illiterate internet is taking its toll.
It's nothing, I once saw a forum of children where they were exchanging smiley faces, not a word.
Facebook had to switch off its artificial intelligence system after machines started communicating in their own non-existent language which people didn't understand.
The system uses chatbots, which were originally created to communicate with live people, but gradually began to communicate with each other.
At first, they communicated in English, but at some point they began to correspond in a language they themselves had created in the process of developing the programme.
http://www.bbc.com/russian/features-40778454
There is a comma after "So" and a missing "we" in the second part of the sentence.