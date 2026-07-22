Interesting and Humour - page 2537
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Really, where's the politics?
Looks like the ghosts of communism have been resurrected in the traders forum.
what's going on?
in one thread they're rediscovering the essence of money.
there's censored humor.
What a world it's gone to.
What a world it's coming to
Welcome to the club.)
I'm already afraid to post something in case they punish you straightfrom up there
but seriously 2014 was the craziest year on record
Vitya, where do you see politics here?
I deleted it.
I deleted it.
a drawn occultist with a cat called out to the spirits of darkness and accidentally caused a demonstration
Now cartoons are considered politics, all right.
a drawn occultist with a cat called out to the spirits of darkness and accidentally caused a demonstration
now caricatures are considered politics, it all makes sense