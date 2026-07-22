Interesting and Humour - page 2537

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Really, where's the politics?

Looks like the ghosts of communism have been resurrected in the traders forum.

what's going on?

in one thread they're rediscovering the essence of money.

there's censored humor.

What a world it's gone to.

 
transcendreamer:

What a world it's coming to

Welcome to the club )
 
TheXpert:
Welcome to the club.)

I'm already afraid to post something in case they punish you straightfrom up there

but seriously 2014 was the craziest year on record

 
It's going to be a while yet...
 
artmedia70:

Vitya, where do you see politics here?


I deleted it.
 
Vinin:
I deleted it.
Yeah, I mean, my horses are quietly galloping... I see...
 
Vinin:
I deleted it.

a drawn occultist with a cat called out to the spirits of darkness and accidentally caused a demonstration

Now cartoons are considered politics, all right.

 
transcendreamer:

a drawn occultist with a cat called out to the spirits of darkness and accidentally caused a demonstration

now caricatures are considered politics, it all makes sense

No need to exaggerate - if you can't remember what you posted for the pictures. You can consider that removing the picture was a warning.
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSfnrRNUfs4
Deskloop by Evelien Lohbeck
Deskloop by Evelien Lohbeck
  • www.youtube.com
Deskloop is a short film presenting a chain reaction that takes place on a desk(top). Contact: evelienlohbeck@gmail.com, More films: youtube.com/evelienlohbe...
 

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