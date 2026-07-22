Interesting and Humour - page 1433
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Ramzan Kadyrov has demanded that Beeline and Megafon refund the money they spent voting for the Heart of Chechnya mosque in a competition for the symbols of Russia. The head of the republic wrote about it in his Instagram.
All jokes are jokes, but the offices of Megafon and Beeline have been smashed up in Grozny
Well, that's what sergeev said: no relation, but the trackman will be fired ))))
Putin was given a flat