Interesting and Humour - page 1433

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Mischek:
Ramzan Kadyrov has demanded that Beeline and Megafon refund the money they spent voting for the Heart of Chechnya mosque in a competition for the symbols of Russia. The head of the republic wrote about it in his Instagram.

All jokes are jokes, but the offices of Megafon and Beeline have been smashed up in Grozny

 
 
 
Scriptong:

Well, that's what sergeev said: no relation, but the trackman will be fired ))))

Maybe he meant the switchman? It's not the same profession, although the switchman has nothing to do with the barrier either.
 
 
 

Putin was given a flat

 
"From now on, I do not intend to answer calls from MegaFon and Beeline subscribers," Kadyrov said.
 
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