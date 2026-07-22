Interesting and Humour - page 4772
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I haven't laughed like that in a long time. In fact, it's my favourite channel.
It's getting kind of sad.
By the way, does anyone have any prices for the food basket, maybe you can buy up half of Ashan for $1 there?
It's getting kind of sad.
By the way, does anyone have any prices for the grocery basket, maybe you can buy up half of Ashan for $1 there?
https://ostrov-gaiti.ru/ceny-na-gaiti/
Just a test, been in a ban for a month. Got an email in the MT5 terminal, tried to reply, didn't work. Test at least in humour.
Update - I see it failed here.
that's it, there's nowhere to go!
Profit is caught in the net of an experienced angler).
Just a test, been in a ban for a month. Got an email in the MT5 terminal, tried to reply, didn't work. Test at least in humour.
Update - I see it failed here.
Welcome back)
It's getting kind of sad.
By the way, does anyone have any prices for the food basket, maybe you can buy up half of Ashan for $1 there?
it amazes me how they can fuck up the place where they live like that...
I wonder how they can fuck up the place where they live...
It's more a question for the authorities.
When the authorities don't act, that's what happens.
It also happens when the authorities want to act, but don't have the resources.
You will not store rubbish in your house and will take it to the rubbish bin anyway, but it will not be taken away in time.
Take my town as an example:
The resources are there, but the wrong people are at the helm.
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