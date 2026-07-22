Interesting and Humour - page 4405
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Couldn't resist - just in humour
Couldn't resist - just in humour
What's the joke?
What's the joke?
Well, I highlighted it.)Although, yes, it cannot bring a smile to an experienced trader.
Tsoi lovers
To lovers of Tsoi
Great conductor and his orchestra. Love it.
I almost forgot...
That's what, but the beer is already somehow...
30 litres ready, more than a month old. And 30 of amber, and I'll be bottling it in three days. It's pouring like a river.