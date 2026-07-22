Interesting and Humour - page 4405

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Couldn't resist - just in humour

Опытный трейдер никогда не откроет позицию, если ни один из технических индикаторов не подтвердит его решения. 
Например, в результате технического анализа трейдер пришёл к выводу, что возможно открытие длинной позиции по некоторому валютному инструменту, пусть это будет EURUSD.
Для того, чтобы войти в рынок по текущей цене (смотрите рисунок), опытный трейдер смотрит на показания индикатора, например Stochastic Oscillator, и ждёт от него сигнала-подтверждения.
Экспертная система "Комментатор". Практическое использование встроенных индикаторов в MQL4-программе
Экспертная система "Комментатор". Практическое использование встроенных индикаторов в MQL4-программе
  • www.mql5.com
Опытный трейдер никогда не откроет позицию, если ни один из технических индикаторов не подтвердит его решения. Например, в результате технического анализа трейдер пришёл к выводу, что возможно открытие длинной  позиции по некоторому валютному инструменту, пусть это будет EURUSD. Для того, чтобы войти в рынок по текущей цене (смотрите рисунок...
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Couldn't resist - just in humour

What's the joke?

 
Unicornis:

What's the joke?

Well, I highlighted it.)

Although, yes, it cannot bring a smile to an experienced trader.
 

Tsoi lovers


 
 
Iurii Tokman:

To lovers of Tsoi


Great conductor and his orchestra. Love it.

 
I almost forgot...
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:
I almost forgot...

That's what, but the beer is already somehow...
30 litres ready, more than a month old. And 30 of amber, and I'll be bottling it in three days. It's pouring like a river.

 
 
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