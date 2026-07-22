Interesting and Humour - page 207
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Why not? At children's matinees, they praise and applaud louder for the rhymes in English. The word 'good' has been replaced by 'OK'. The citizens of the country hate their country and constantly whine everywhere and everywhere that "we need to get out". The education, upbringing and physical development system is ruined. The health care system is ruined. The industry is ruined and what works is fully serviced by foreign capital. The financial system is not self-sufficient. The population is shrinking. Health and productivity is deteriorating. So you can rejoice.
Recognize him? That's him, upstairs neighbour.
Are you talking about Latvia? That is exactly the case there.