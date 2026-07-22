Interesting and Humour - page 207

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abolk:
Why not? At children's matinees, they praise and applaud louder for the rhymes in English. The word 'good' has been replaced by 'OK'. The citizens of the country hate their country and constantly whine everywhere and everywhere that "we need to get out". The education, upbringing and physical development system is ruined. The health care system is ruined. The industry is ruined and what works is fully serviced by foreign capital. The financial system is not self-sufficient. The population is shrinking. Health and productivity is deteriorating. So you can rejoice.
Only mass executions will save the motherland!
 
abolk: The citizens of the country hate their country and are constantly whining everywhere and everywhere that "we have to get out". The system of education, upbringing and physical development is ruined. The health care system is ruined. The industry is ruined and what works is fully serviced by foreign capital. The financial system is not self-sufficient. The population is shrinking. Health and productivity of the population is deteriorating.
Do you mean Latvia? That is exactly the case there.
 

Recognize him? That's him, upstairs neighbour.

 
Exactly.
 
Mathemat:
Are you talking about Latvia? That is exactly the case there.
No, not about Latvia, how things are in other countries is of little concern to me. I'm not going to go "there" and I'm not going to deprive my children of their long-suffering homeland. There is no country in a history of the world, except for Russia for which it would be worth to be proud and worry. Simply now Russia is in distemper and the people are confused. Russia is understood as the whole, which is more, than a part under the name of the Russian Federation, and now the Russia is broken up on artificial state formations.
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