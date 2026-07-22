Interesting and Humour - page 1650

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Down with "harassment", violations of "freedoms" and "injustice" to activists!



 
 
Mischek:

Lone picket in defence ofMetaDriver

Meanwhile, Italian forum members have joined the protest. Things are heating up.

 
 
 
 

There have been some lingering storms these days...

A week ago there was a showdown on a third-party forum. Put in a couple of relatively neutral posts there.

The topic was killed a week later.

Got banned forever.

It's a rough one... The sun won't let go, or something.

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