Interesting and Humour - page 1650
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Down with "harassment", violations of "freedoms" and "injustice" to activists!
Lone picket in defence ofMetaDriver
Meanwhile, Italian forum members have joined the protest. Things are heating up.
There have been some lingering storms these days...
A week ago there was a showdown on a third-party forum. Put in a couple of relatively neutral posts there.
The topic was killed a week later.
Got banned forever.
It's a rough one... The sun won't let go, or something.